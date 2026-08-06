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Anthropic Could Build Custom AI Chips for Claude Models, Job Listing Suggests

Anthropic is reportedly in talks with Samsung to manufacture its custom AI chips.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 13:53 IST
Anthropic Could Build Custom AI Chips for Claude Models, Job Listing Suggests

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Anthropic will reportedly only design the AI chips

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Highlights
  • Anthropic has listed a new job on its website
  • Anthropic is planning to hire new personnel for its US offices
  • Anthropic will reportedly co-design hardware and models
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Anthropic recently relaunched its most capable AI model yet, Claude Mythos, which offers cybersecurity capabilities, along with Claude Fable 5. With the rising demand for AI models, the US-based AI giant could be looking to foray into a new category, as it has started hiring engineers for its Reinforcement Learning team, which will be responsible for designing custom AI chips in-house. A company spokesperson has reportedly confirmed the development as well. The AI chips are said to enhance the performance of Claude AI models. Anthropic is also reportedly in talks with Samsung about manufacturing its chips.

Anthropic Is Hiring a Research Engineer for Its Chip Design RL Team

A new job listing has been posted on the AI giant's website, confirming that the company has begun hiring a Research Engineer for its Chip Design RL team at its San Francisco and New York City offices. The job description reveals that the Chip Design RL team is responsible for Anthropic's reinforcement learning research and development of Claude AI models, with “significant impacts on the autonomy and coding capabilities of Claude Fable 5 and Opus 4.8”.

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The Research Engineer will help “advance” Claude's AI models' ability to design silicon chips. The new hire will also be responsible for inventing, designing, and implementing reinforcement learning environments and evaluations for agentic RTL generation, design verification, and physical design optimisation. This seemingly confirms that the company plans to begin designing its own AI chips for Claude AI models.

Corroborating this, an Anthropic spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the US-based AI giant plans to build an in-house team of engineers responsible for designing AI chips for Claude models. The tech firm will reportedly co-design hardware and models, which is said to enable the Claude models to “run faster and more efficiently” at the scale required by Anthropic's customers.

As previously mentioned, Anthropic will reportedly design the custom AI chips in-house only. However, it will have to outsource the manufacturing to a different company. The Information reports that Anthropic is currently in talks with Samsung to manufacture the AI giant's custom AI chip. Samsung's System LSI Division, which is responsible for manufacturing chips, could start building Anthropic's AI chips in the future. However, the companies have yet to confirm this development.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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