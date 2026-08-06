Google has long been rumoured to be foraying into the Bluetooth tracker market. According to the rumour mill, the Mountain View-based tech giant could finally announce its first device, ubiquitously known as the Pixel Tag, at the Made by Google event, which is scheduled for next week. Ahead of its anticipated debut, its European pricing and availability details have been leaked. The purported Pixel Tag is expected to compete directly with Apple's AirTag, and reports suggest it could be priced similarly.

Google Pixel Tag Price, Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a report by the French publication Dealabs, the Google Pixel Tag will be priced at EUR 34.90 (roughly Rs. 3,800) in Europe. For comparison, Apple's AirTag is priced at EUR 35 (roughly Rs. 3,800) for a single unit, while the pack of four is priced at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

This potentially puts the purported Pixel Tag in the same price bracket as Apple's Bluetooth tracker. Pricing for other global markets remains under wraps, but the report speculates it could launch in the US for $29 (roughly Rs. 3,200), which is again the same price as the AirTag's US pricing.

As per the report, the Pixel Tag is scheduled to be launched at the Made by Google event on August 12. It could debut alongside the Pixel 11 series, which is expected to comprise the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold models. The Pixel Watch 5 is also rumoured to debut at the event.

The report, however, does not mention when the tracker will become available for purchase following its launch.

Per previous reports, the Pixel Tag could feature a circular puck-like design similar to other Bluetooth trackers in the market. It may include a built-in loudspeaker housed beneath a grille at the bottom. This will reportedly help users locate misplaced items using audible alerts via Google's Find My Device network.

The purported device is said to be internally identified with the model number GA12506, which is associated with the “Fog Light” colour option of the tracker. It is expected to arrive as Google's first dedicated Bluetooth tracker for Android users.