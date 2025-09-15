Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7 Inch AMOLED Screen, 50 Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Galaxy S25 FE runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and will get seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 15 September 2025 18:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has a Gorilla Glass Victus+ display protection
  • The handset comes with Google's Circle to Search, Gemini Live
  • The Galaxy S25 FE sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement
Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE in India. The phone, launched globally earlier this month, comes with an Exynos 2400 chipset, a 4,900mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and will get seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates. The South Korean tech giant has revealed the price of the smartphone in India and confirmed that buyers of the 256GB model will get a free upgrade to 512GB. It has announced other launch offers as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India, Availability

Price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is marked at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively. Customers who buy the 256GB variant will receive a free upgrade to the 512GB variant, the company added. They can also enjoy bank cashback of Rs. 5,000 and no-cost EMI options up to 24 months.

The Galaxy S25 FE handset will be available for purchase via the Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and select other online portals starting from September 29. It will be sold in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Features, Specifications

Samsung equips the Galaxy S25 FE with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of brightness, Vision Booster and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is backed by an Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16. It will support seven years of OS and security updates. The Fan Edition of the Galaxy S25 also supports Google's Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and other AI features.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. At the front, it has a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset supports AI-backed editing tools like Generative Edit. It packs a 13 percent larger vapour chamber cooling system over the Galaxy S24 FE

The Galaxy S25 FE carries a 4,900mAh battery, and it has 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with an Armor Aluminum middle frame and an IP68-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress. It has a 7.4mm thick profile, and it weighs 190g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India Launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Features, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 15 Leaked Image Hints at Redesigned Camera Module, Three Colourways

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones Soon
  2. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  3. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  6. iOS 26 Released Alongside iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe: Here's How to Download It
  7. iPhone 18 Series to Feature a Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  9. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  10. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Tipped to Come With a Secondary Display
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Update Released Alongside iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe: Check Eligible Models, How to Download
  2. Scientists Propose Space Missions to Chase Down Interstellar Comets
  3. Iceland Plume Discovery Reveals Ancient Volcanic Funnels Across North Atlantic
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  5. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Launch in 2026; Insomniac's Venom Game in 'Active Development'
  6. US President Donald Trump Challenges Block on Removing US Fed’s Lisa Cook
  7. iPhone 17 Series Outpaces iPhone 16 in Demand While iPhone 17 Pro Max Tops Pre-Orders, Analyst Says
  8. iPhone 16 Remained Top Selling Smartphone For Second Consecutive Quarter Globally: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 18 Series Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, Might Launch Without Under-Display Face ID
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »