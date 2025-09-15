Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE in India. The phone, launched globally earlier this month, comes with an Exynos 2400 chipset, a 4,900mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and will get seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates. The South Korean tech giant has revealed the price of the smartphone in India and confirmed that buyers of the 256GB model will get a free upgrade to 512GB. It has announced other launch offers as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India, Availability

Price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is marked at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively. Customers who buy the 256GB variant will receive a free upgrade to the 512GB variant, the company added. They can also enjoy bank cashback of Rs. 5,000 and no-cost EMI options up to 24 months.

The Galaxy S25 FE handset will be available for purchase via the Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and select other online portals starting from September 29. It will be sold in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Features, Specifications

Samsung equips the Galaxy S25 FE with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of brightness, Vision Booster and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is backed by an Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16. It will support seven years of OS and security updates. The Fan Edition of the Galaxy S25 also supports Google's Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and other AI features.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. At the front, it has a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset supports AI-backed editing tools like Generative Edit. It packs a 13 percent larger vapour chamber cooling system over the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy S25 FE carries a 4,900mAh battery, and it has 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with an Armor Aluminum middle frame and an IP68-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress. It has a 7.4mm thick profile, and it weighs 190g.