Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, the rumoured successor of last year's Galaxy S25 FE, has been spotted in an official document, hinting that the smartphone will be launched in at least seven variants, with seven different model numbers. This is the first time that the “Samsung Galaxy S26 FE” moniker has appeared in an official Samsung document, seemingly confirming the marketing name. The handset is expected to be launched soon in select global markets. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has previously been spotted in leaked renders, revealing the phone's design and colour options. It is expected to feature an Exynos SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Name Appears in Official Documents

In a “Sales Regulation” (translated from Polish) document on the Samsung Poland website (via tipster Roland Quandt), the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE marketing name has been spotted, seemingly confirming the moniker and its imminent launch in select global markets. The document lists seven Galaxy S26 FE versions, with the model numbers SM-S741BLGDEUE, SM-S741BLGGEUE, SM-S741BZKDEUE, SM-S741BZKGEUE, SM-S741BZKIEUE, SM-S741BZVDEUE, and SM-S741BZVGEUE.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could be offered in seven models

Photo Credit: Samsung Poland

This comes shortly after the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE surfaced online, revealing the upcoming ‘Fan Edition' model's design and colour options. The phone appeared in black and green shades. It is expected to sport a flat rear panel with a pill-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner of the panel, featuring a triple rear camera unit, placed next to an LED flash. The centred Samsung branding appeared at the bottom of the panel, too.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to sport a flat touchscreen, with a centred hole-punch display cutout at the top of the front panel, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, similar to other Samsung Galaxy S26 series handsets.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be powered by the tech giant's proprietary Exynos 2500 chipset, instead of the flagship Exynos 2600 SoC, which is built on a 2nm process. Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits peak brightness. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.