Oppo Find X9s Global Variant Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut With 7,025mAh Battery

Oppo Find X9s is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 15:17 IST
Oppo Find X9s Global Variant Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut With 7,025mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8s runs on a Dimensity 9400+ chipset inside

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • It is said to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo Find X9s is said to be launched in 256GB and 512GB storage options
Oppo Find X9s could be in the works as a successor to last year's Oppo Find X8s. The Oppo Find X9 series phone is likely to make its debut in global markets, including India, soon, and a new leak suggests that the international variant will not be identical to the model launching in China, with several differences in specifications. The global version is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit and a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Features (Expected)

Smartprix.com, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, leaked the key specifications of the global variant of Oppo Find X9s. The global Version will reportedly differ from the Chinese variant. It is tipped to boast a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, similar to the Oppo Find X9. This would be a noticeable upgrade over the 6.32-inch FHD+ panel seen on the Oppo Find X8s.

The international variant of Oppo Find X9s will reportedly run on the newly introduced MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. The Find X8s in comparison, has a Dimensity 9400+ chipset inside.

The Oppo Find X9s is said to be launched in 256GB and 512GB storage options. It is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Oppo will reportedly use a combination of Sony LYT-700 sensors and Samsung JN5 sensors for the rear camera unit.

On the front, the Oppo Find X9s expected to sport a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Further, the global variant of the phone is said to include a 7,025mAh battery, significantly larger than the 5,700 mAh cell in the Find X8s. The upcoming phone may support 100W wired fast charging, but it is likely to lack wireless charging. 

The Oppo Find X9s will reportedly launch in global markets, including India, by the second quarter of this year. The phone could ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Oppo Find X8s, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
