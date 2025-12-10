Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 to Miss Camera Upgrades as Company Focuses on Price Control: Report

Samsung reportedly decided to prioritise pricing after Apple retained the same price for the base iPhone 17 this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 19:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 to Miss Camera Upgrades as Company Focuses on Price Control: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series only supports Qi2 charging via compatible accessories

Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 launch could shift to February 2026
  • Galaxy S26 series tipped to adopt Qi2 magnetic charging
  • The Galaxy S26 Ultra may support faster 25W wireless charging
Samsung is expected to use the same camera hardware on the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 as its predecessor. A new industry report suggests that the company has stepped back from planned camera upgrades to control rising production costs and avoid increasing the phone's retail price. This decision could disappoint buyers hoping for meaningful hardware improvements in photography on the next base Galaxy S model. At the same time, separate leaks indicate that Samsung is preparing major changes on the accessories front, with wider adoption of Qi2 charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Likely to Skip Camera Upgrades 

According to a report by The Elec (in Korean), Samsung has scrapped plans to upgrade the camera system on the base Galaxy S26 due to rising component costs and pressure to keep pricing unchanged. As a result, the Galaxy S26 is likely to feature the same 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom as the Galaxy S25. The 12-megapixel front camera is also expected to remain unchanged.

The South Korean publication states that the smartphone maker decided to prioritise pricing after Apple retained the same price for the base iPhone 17 this year. Apple also upgraded the base iPhone 17 with a 120Hz display and higher base storage without raising its price. This reportedly influenced Samsung to cancel the Galaxy S26 camera upgrades to stay competitive in pricing.

If this report is accurate, the Galaxy S26 may not deliver major improvements in photography hardware. Any gains in image quality are expected to come mainly from software optimisation and the new Exynos 2600 chipset. The late change in camera planning is also said to have affected Samsung's production schedule. 

Samsung is expected to retain the usual lineup with three models, including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to enter mass production first, while the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are now expected to begin mass production in early 2026 instead of later this year. This delay is also believed to be one reason why Samsung may launch the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026 instead of January.

Galaxy S26 Accessories Leak Reveals Qi2 Magnetic Cases

While the upcoming smartphone series might not see notable camera upgrades this year, a WinFuture report reveals new details about the Galaxy S26 series accessories. Samsung appears to be fully embracing the Qi2 wireless charging standard. According to the report, almost all official Galaxy S26 cases and covers will feature built-in magnets for Qi2 charging and accessories. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to support faster wireless charging speeds of up to 25W, while the base and Plus models may remain closer to 20W.

As per this report, Samsung is preparing multiple magnetic cases, including a magnetic carbon case for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus, magnetic silicone cases for all three models, and clear and rugged clear magnetic cases across the lineup. A dual magnetic ring holder is also listed, though its exact function is not yet clear.

Samsung is also expected to launch a new magnetic wireless battery pack with Qi2 support that carries a 5,000mAh capacity. A new 25W magnetic wireless charger with the model number EP-P2900 is also mentioned. Anti-reflective screen protection films will be available for all models, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to use anti-reflective Gorilla Armor glass. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly once again support the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity as an optional accessory. 

