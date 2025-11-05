Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will reportedly launch as part of the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026, might feature a display with more rounded corners than its predecessor. Leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its screen protector have surfaced online, revealing some subtle but notable design changes. This is not the first time that the design of the rumoured flagship smartphone has surfaced online. Recently, a marketing banner from a phone case maker was spotted, which revealed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a redesigned rear camera module, with three of the lenses appearing inside a pill-shaped camera island.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design (Expected)

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) shared multiple images revealing the front of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leaker compared the design of the handset's front panel with its predecessor's. In comparison to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, next year's flagship Galaxy S series phone was shown with slightly more curved corners, appearing to resemble Pixel and iPhone's design.

S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra pic.twitter.com/L73AchBPqC — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2025

Other elements, such as the hole punch display cutout that could house the selfie camera and the bezels, largely appear to be the same as this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recently, a report highlighted that the Galaxy S26 series is set to get a “major design” overhaul. All three phones, the vanilla Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, could sport similar rounded corners as seen above.

Moreover, the previously leaked images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's rear panel show the handset with a redesigned rear camera module. Expected to sport a quad rear camera unit, three of the camera lenses could be placed inside a pill-shaped island. If true, this would mark a shift in Samsung's design philosophy, as the current flagship sports individually placed camera lenses on the back.

As the South Korean tech giant still hasn't officially confirmed that the handset is in development, this information should be read with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report from a South Korean publication claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup will launch on February 25 next year during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The series is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset in select markets, which is reportedly built on a 2nm process. Meanwhile, in other regions, it could be equipped with Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.