Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners

Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to debut globally in February 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 13:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship with quad cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature an Exynos chip in select markets
  • The phone could launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will reportedly launch as part of the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026, might feature a display with more rounded corners than its predecessor. Leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its screen protector have surfaced online, revealing some subtle but notable design changes. This is not the first time that the design of the rumoured flagship smartphone has surfaced online. Recently, a marketing banner from a phone case maker was spotted, which revealed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a redesigned rear camera module, with three of the lenses appearing inside a pill-shaped camera island.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design (Expected)

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) shared multiple images revealing the front of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leaker compared the design of the handset's front panel with its predecessor's. In comparison to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, next year's flagship Galaxy S series phone was shown with slightly more curved corners, appearing to resemble Pixel and iPhone's design.

Other elements, such as the hole punch display cutout that could house the selfie camera and the bezels, largely appear to be the same as this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recently, a report highlighted that the Galaxy S26 series is set to get a “major design” overhaul. All three phones, the vanilla Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, could sport similar rounded corners as seen above.

Moreover, the previously leaked images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's rear panel show the handset with a redesigned rear camera module. Expected to sport a quad rear camera unit, three of the camera lenses could be placed inside a pill-shaped island. If true, this would mark a shift in Samsung's design philosophy, as the current flagship sports individually placed camera lenses on the back.

As the South Korean tech giant still hasn't officially confirmed that the handset is in development, this information should be read with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report from a South Korean publication claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup will launch on February 25 next year during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The series is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset in select markets, which is reportedly built on a 2nm process. Meanwhile, in other regions, it could be equipped with Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed; Activision Confirms Handheld Support

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  2. Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  3. WhatsApp's Apple Watch App Is Finally Out: Check Features, Compatibility
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Renders With Rounder Corners
  5. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja's Superhero Drama Online
  6. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Configurations Leaked; May Feature Up to 16GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games
  2. Scientists Recreate Cosmic ‘Fireballs’ in Lab to Solve Mystery of Missing Gamma Rays
  3. Realme UI 7.0 Launched With Light Glass Design, AI Notify Brief and AI Gaming Coach: See Eligible Phones, Beta Release Schedule
  4. iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Rolled Out to Developers With Enhanced Safety Alerts, Reminder Alarms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed; Activision Confirms Handheld Support
  7. Silicon Carbide-Based Motor Drive Enables a Smaller, Lighter Electric Aircraft Engine
  8. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; May Be Equipped With Up to 16GB of RAM
  9. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Southern Taurid Meteor Shower 2025 Promises Bright Fireballs in a Rare Swarm Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »