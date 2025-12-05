Samsung is reportedly developing a new first-party Qi2 wireless charger that will support faster 25W wireless charging for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. The move signals a broader shift in Samsung's charging strategy, as the company looks to adopt full Qi2.2 magnetic alignment rather than relying on “Qi2 Ready” accessories. The upgraded charger, revealed through leaked retailer data in a new report, suggests that Samsung's next flagship lineup will introduce native magnets and faster wireless charging speeds, bringing the series closer to competing high-end devices.

Samsung Developing 25W Magnetic Qi2 Wireless Charger for Galaxy S26 Series

In a WinFuture report. Roland Quandt writes that the upcoming Samsung charger is listed under model number EP-P2900 and is designed to add magnetic alignment to Qi2 wireless charging. This new accessory is expected to replace Samsung's earlier Qi2-compatible 15W charger, model EP-P2400. Because it uses magnets and the updated Qi2 coil layout, the EP-P2900 is likely to adopt a round form factor.

Samsung's current wireless chargers are limited to 15W, despite the company adopting “Qi2 Ready” branding earlier this year. Reaching 25W speeds requires the newer Qi2.2 standard, which only works when built-in magnets are present. The new charger indicates that Samsung may add magnets directly to the Galaxy S26 series, removing the need for magnet-compatible cases.

According to the report, the new accessory is called the Samsung Magnetic Wireless Charger. Retail listings reportedly indicate a dark grey colour for the charging dock and support for Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series phones, as well as Galaxy Buds. Images of the device are not yet available. The charger will likely be launched alongside the Galaxy S26 series next year.

It remains unclear whether all Galaxy S26 models will support the full 25W charging speed. According to the report, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be the only model to reach 25W, while the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could top out at around 20W.

Wired charging speeds are also expected to differ. Leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 will offer 25W wired charging, the Galaxy S26+ may reach 45W, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support up to 60W with Samsung's upcoming Super Fast Charging 3.0 technology.

Full Qi2.2 support on the Galaxy S26 series is also expected to enable a wider ecosystem of magnetic accessories, including car mounts, stands, power banks, SSDs, and wallet attachments.