Samsung's Galaxy S26 series with three models could launch in the first quarter of next year, but that has not stopped leaks from popping up. A fresh leak appears to reveal the wallpapers which Samsung may use in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. In total, there are six wallpapers, and they claimed to have been spotted in the Galaxy S26 Ultra's firmware. These alleged wallpapers could refer to the different colour options expected for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpapers Leaked

X user wr3cckl3ss (@wr3cckl3ss1) shared six wallpapers that are claimed to be sourced from software for the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Another user, @DaRealManMikey, claimed these wallpapers were spotted in the Galaxy S26 Ultra's firmware files in an APK teardown. Prominent tipster Ice Universe seems to support these claims.

the colors for the s26 series have been confirmed with the new leaked walls from the latest s26u fw extracted out of the apk, (more in replies) pic.twitter.com/hU8QMluHwZ — DaManMikey (@DaRealManMikey) November 30, 2025

The leaked wallpapers show black, green, grey, orange, violet and silver shades, likely corresponding to the rumoured colour options of the Galaxy S26 series. The orange and black colour options were previously seen in a Galaxy S26 Ultra leak. The orange shade resembles the Cosmic Orange finish of the iPhone 17 Pro.

Samsung is expected to use all six shades across the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

All the wallpapers share an identical design, featuring the letter 'S' at the centre. The design appears to follow a glass-like finish with 3D touch, likely referring to the design language of the upcoming One UI 8.5 interface.

Samsung is rumoured to host the Galaxy Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy S26 series in San Francisco on February 25 next year. The lineup could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in select countries like the US, Japan, and China. Customers in South Korea and Europe may get the variant with the Exynos 2600 chip.

The Ultra model is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It is likely to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The handset could get a quad-rear-camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The vanilla Galaxy S26 is rumoured to feature a 6.27-inch display, while the Galaxy S26+ could pack a 6.7-inch display. The trio could house 16GB of RAM in all markets.