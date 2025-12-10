Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC Website With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset

Two listings for the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra on the US FCC website give us a peek at the handset's network and connectivity specifications.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 12:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC Website With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

Highlights
  • FCC listing confirms Samsung's chipset plans for Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • Samsung is likely to use custom Galaxy-branded chipset in new phone
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to have a quad rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch early next year alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models. Some of the earlier leaks hinted at the presence of Exynos chips in the Galaxy S26 Ultra in some regions. Details spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website have provided additional clarity about the handset's specifications. The listing on the regulator's database suggests the US variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a Snapdragon chipset, while Samsung could still adopt a dual-chip strategy for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in the US

Two models (A3LSMS948UA3LSMS948B) believed to be of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have been listed on the FCC website (via The Tech Outlook). These entries are linked to four model numbers: SM-S948B/DS, SM-S948B, SM-S948U, and SM-S948U1. The letters U and B in the model numbers are said to be the US and international variants of the phone.

The listings indicate that Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with support for 5G, triple band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, WPT (wireless reverse charging), and UWB. As per the listing, the handset is listed with a chipset code-named SM8850, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This indicates that Samsung could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in all regions.

Samsung is likely to use the custom Galaxy-branded variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with higher clock speeds for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Past leaks claimed that the Galaxy S26 trio will adopt a dual chip policy, with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 used in versions launching in markets like the US, Japan, and China and markets like South Korea and Europe getting the Exynos 2600 chipset-powered models. The current Galaxy S25 series arrived with Snapdragon 8 Elite across all global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to launch in January next year with a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Samsung is likely to release the device in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options with 16GB RAM as standard. 

On the rear, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to have a quad camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
