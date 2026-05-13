Samsung is likely to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of this year, where it could announce the latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones, likely to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Flip 8. There's still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official date, but a new leak suggests a possible event date. Samsung is likely to launch its first smart glasses alongside the foldables. The lineup could also include a book-style phone with a wider display called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Samsung's July Unpacked Event Date Leaked

Seoul Economic Daily, citing industry sources, reports that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. During the event, the company is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 smartphones alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 series.

The new leak is in line with previously tipped schedules. Samsung held its previous Galaxy Unpacked events in either the US or South Korea. The launch of Galaxy Z Fold 7 took place in Brooklyn, New York last year.

Samsung is believed to launch a fresh addition to its foldable lineup, tentatively called the “Fold Wide.” It could feature a wider horizontal design compared to is existing foldable phones. It is likely to offer a tablet-like aspect ratio in the unfolded state. The launch of Galaxy Fold Wide is considered Samsung's broader strategy to strengthen its lead in the foldable smartphone space, as Apple is inching towards the launch of its first foldable iPhone as early as September.

The company's first smart glasses, reportedly called “Galaxy Glasses", will reportedly be another highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is said to be working with specs maker Gentle Monster for this device. It could run on the Android XR operating system co-developed with Google and include Google's Gemini.

The Galaxy Glasses are expected to be available in the third quarter of this year. It will feature speakers, microphones, and a camera to function as an AI-powered assistant. The wearable will not have an inbuilt display. With Galaxy Glasses, Samsung is expected to compete with rivals such as Meta and Xiaomi in the smart glasses segment.