Samsung is scheduled to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event this month. During the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch its next-generation book-style and clamshell-style foldables, namely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch, the company unveiled its Privacy Display technology, which uses two types of pixels to prevent shoulder surfing. Now, a week before the anticipated debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, the tech giant has introduced its new Flex Titanium display technology, which is claimed to minimise the crease visibility.

New Flex Titanium Technology Improves Durability and Reduces Crease Visibility

On Wednesday, the South Korean tech giant introduced its latest Flex Titanium display technology. The company revealed that the upcoming Samsung foldable phones will be equipped with the new display architecture. Samsung claims that the Flex Titanium technology helps in reducing the visible crease in the middle of the screen, which is found on most foldables. On top of this, the company says that it also improves the screen durability and offers a more immersive viewing experience, while keeping the panel thin.

Samsung uses a titanium plate under the titanium-alloy film, which provides support to the display module.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Flex Titanium display technology uses a thin titanium plate and a titanium-alloy film, which are placed under the OLED panel, an “ultra-thin glass”, and a protective coating. The titanium-alloy film is claimed to support the display from within. It is said to offer 20 times more mechanical stiffness than a polymer film. Samsung utilises the precision rolling process, which helps in making the material one-third the thickness of “an average human hair”.

Meanwhile, the titanium plate supports the entire display module, keeping it stable unfolded, while allowing it to retain flexibility even after repeated folding. Samsung says that it has also employed the hole processing technology, which enables a “tighter bond” between the display module and the adhesive by eliminating air gaps. The “high-resolution” architecture helps the display in offering “ultra-vivid display resolution” and enhancing overall power efficiency.

We already know that Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 at 2 pm local time (6:30 pm IST) in London. The company has confirmed that it has used its Flex Titanium display technology on the upcoming “Samsung Galaxy foldable devices”. The tech giant said that more details will be revealed during the event, which is expected to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.