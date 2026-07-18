Samsung hosted this year's first Galaxy Unpacked event in February, during which the company launched the Galaxy S26 series. Now, the tech giant is preparing to host its second Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is expected to see many more devices, including its next-generation foldable phones, smart glasses, and smartwatches. The event will be held next week in London. However, you will be able to catch the livestream via the company's official social media channels. Like last year, the company is expected to launch three foldable smartphones during the event. However, instead of a new Galaxy Z Flip FE model, the tech giant will reportedly unveil its first wide-folding Galaxy Z Fold model during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Since Samsung's event is right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked July 2026, from how to watch the livestream to everything that could be launched.

Galaxy Unpacked: When Is It, How to Watch Livestream

Samsung is scheduled to host the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. The event will begin at 2 pm local time (6:30 pm IST). However, if you are planning to watch the event online, the South Korean tech giant will livestream the launch event for you via the official Samsung website and Samsung's YouTube channel. You can read more about it here.

Galaxy Unpacked: New Launches (Anticipated)

As previously mentioned, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to witness the launch of multiple devices, including smartphones and wearables. Through the teasers, the company has hinted at the arrival of a handset with a wider screen, which is rumoured to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the tech giant's first wide-folding smartphone.

Apart from this, the company might also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which could succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Among wearables, Samsung could unveil the recently showcased Samsung Galaxy Glasses, along with the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, the names of the devices will only be confirmed on the day of the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8

Various leaks and reports have hinted at the design, specifications, and features the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models could offer. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the first wide-folding handset from the tech giant, is rumoured to be equipped with a 5.5-inch QHD+ display on the outside with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch QHD+ Flexible AMOLED display on the inside with a 4:3 aspect ratio, both offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable could feature a dual rear camera unit, too.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the rumoured successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, will reportedly be similar to its predecessor in terms of design. It is said to sport a 6.5-inch cover display, along with an 8-inch display on the inside. Unlike the standard model, the Ultra model might retain a triple rear camera unit. Both smartphones will reportedly be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm. Moreover, the two might also ship with Samsung's recently unveiled Flex Titanium display technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Coming to the South Korean tech giant's next-generation clamshell-style foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to be equipped with a 4.1-inch display on the outside, while boasting a 6.9-inch Flexible AMOLED display on the inside, which might deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate. Like the book-style foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might also feature a custom 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

However, reports also suggest that the phone might launch in select markets with the 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset. For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to ship with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, similar to its predecessor. The phone is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Glasses

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 renders surfaced online, revealing the design of the two rumoured smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to ship in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes, and could be offered in Cream, Green, and Graphite colour options. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be launched in a single 47mm dial variant. The Ultra model will reportedly go on sale globally in Grey and Silver colourways.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses, the company's first smart glasses, are also expected to be launched in select global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The company first showcased the wearable during the Google I/O, revealing its design. The smartglasses will come from Samsung's collaboration with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, which was announced in December.