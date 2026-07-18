Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Galaxy Unpacked Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, New Galaxy Watch Models and Everything Else to Expect on July 22

Galaxy Unpacked Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, New Galaxy Watch Models and Everything Else to Expect on July 22

You can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event livestream via the company's official YouTube channel on July 22.

Written by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 July 2026 16:00 IST
Galaxy Unpacked Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, New Galaxy Watch Models and Everything Else to Expect on July 22

Photo Credit: Samsung

Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy Unpacked event

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might feature dual rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could feature a Snapdragon SoC
  • Samsung recently unveiled the Flex Titanium display technology
Advertisement

Samsung hosted this year's first Galaxy Unpacked event in February, during which the company launched the Galaxy S26 series. Now, the tech giant is preparing to host its second Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is expected to see many more devices, including its next-generation foldable phones, smart glasses, and smartwatches. The event will be held next week in London. However, you will be able to catch the livestream via the company's official social media channels. Like last year, the company is expected to launch three foldable smartphones during the event. However, instead of a new Galaxy Z Flip FE model, the tech giant will reportedly unveil its first wide-folding Galaxy Z Fold model during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Since Samsung's event is right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked July 2026, from how to watch the livestream to everything that could be launched.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Unpacked Discussion
Explore More...

Galaxy Unpacked: When Is It, How to Watch Livestream

Samsung is scheduled to host the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. The event will begin at 2 pm local time (6:30 pm IST). However, if you are planning to watch the event online, the South Korean tech giant will livestream the launch event for you via the official Samsung website and Samsung's YouTube channel. You can read more about it here.

Galaxy Unpacked: New Launches (Anticipated)

As previously mentioned, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to witness the launch of multiple devices, including smartphones and wearables. Through the teasers, the company has hinted at the arrival of a handset with a wider screen, which is rumoured to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the tech giant's first wide-folding smartphone.

Apart from this, the company might also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which could succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Among wearables, Samsung could unveil the recently showcased Samsung Galaxy Glasses, along with the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, the names of the devices will only be confirmed on the day of the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8

Various leaks and reports have hinted at the design, specifications, and features the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models could offer. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the first wide-folding handset from the tech giant, is rumoured to be equipped with a 5.5-inch QHD+ display on the outside with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch QHD+ Flexible AMOLED display on the inside with a 4:3 aspect ratio, both offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable could feature a dual rear camera unit, too.

samsung galaxy foldables AH

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the rumoured successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, will reportedly be similar to its predecessor in terms of design. It is said to sport a 6.5-inch cover display, along with an 8-inch display on the inside. Unlike the standard model, the Ultra model might retain a triple rear camera unit. Both smartphones will reportedly be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm. Moreover, the two might also ship with Samsung's recently unveiled Flex Titanium display technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Coming to the South Korean tech giant's next-generation clamshell-style foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to be equipped with a 4.1-inch display on the outside, while boasting a 6.9-inch Flexible AMOLED display on the inside, which might deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate. Like the book-style foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might also feature a custom 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

samsung galaxy Z flip 8 AH

However, reports also suggest that the phone might launch in select markets with the 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset. For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to ship with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, similar to its predecessor. The phone is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Glasses

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 renders surfaced online, revealing the design of the two rumoured smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to ship in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes, and could be offered in Cream, Green, and Graphite colour options. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be launched in a single 47mm dial variant. The Ultra model will reportedly go on sale globally in Grey and Silver colourways.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses, the company's first smart glasses, are also expected to be launched in select global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The company first showcased the wearable during the Google I/O, revealing its design. The smartglasses will come from Samsung's collaboration with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, which was announced in December.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Glasses, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Intelligence Cleared for Use on iPhone in China, Will Rely on Chinese AI Models: Report

Related Stories

Galaxy Unpacked Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, New Galaxy Watch Models and Everything Else to Expect on July 22
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Stream in India
  2. Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Subscribers Reportedly Cannot Share 5G Data via Mobile Hotspot
  3. Galaxy Unpacked Roundup: Here's Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Appears on NBD Database Alongside Poco Model
  2. Google Pixel 11a Codename Reportedly Spotted in Phone App
  3. Huawei Mate XT 2 Leaked Patent Reveals New Tri-Fold Design and Folding Mechanism
  4. Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Subscribers Reportedly Cannot Share 5G Data via Mobile Hotspot: Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Lenovo Legion C700 Teased as a Cloud Gaming Handheld Ahead of August Launch
  6. Marvel's Wolverine Gets New Trailer That Will Play Ahead of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in Select Theatres
  7. Airtel Quietly Removes Rs. 549 Individual Postpaid Plan in India; Rs. 699 Plan Becomes Next Upgrade
  8. Poco M8 Power, Poco X8 India Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Arrive as Rebranded Redmi Note 17 Series
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get Galaxy S26’s Horizontal Lock Camera Feature With One UI 9 Update
  10. Asus Pad India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »