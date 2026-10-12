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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for Rs. 84,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 16:03 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

Vivo X300 FE runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started on October 8
  • Shoppers can avail exchange bonuses
  • iPhone 16 is priced at Rs. 72,249 in the ongoing sale
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The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started on October 8 with discounts across major smartphone categories. If you are planning to buy a flagship handset, many premium models from brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo and iQOO have dropped significantly below their standard launch prices in the ongoing sale. The sale also brings bank discounts and coupon offers. Interested users can trade in their old devices to grab additional discounts. 

Top Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

Popular brands have increased smartphone prices in recent months. However, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is a great time to get your new flagship smartphone at a relatively low price.  For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for Rs. 84,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,29,999. Samsung's premium non-foldable phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and has a 200-megapixel quad-camera setup. 

The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs. 72,249 in the ongoing sale. It ships with Apple's A18 chip and includes Apple Intelligence features. On top of this, shoppers can maximise their savings further by applying instant bank discounts through select credit cards. SBI card users are eligible for up to a 10 percent discount on their purchases. Shoppers can also opt for up to 12 months of No Cost EMI. You can check out Amazon's exchange programme to trade in older devices for additional deductions. Some handsets are listed with coupon discounts. The e-commerce platform is providing special discounts for Prime users. 

Here is a roundup of the top flagship smartphone deals available during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
iPhone 17e Rs. 79,900 Rs. 70,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 72,249 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15 Rs. 85,999 Rs. 76,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Rs. 1,74,999 Rs. 1,29,999 Buy Now
Vivo X300 FE 5G Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 80,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 17 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 68,999 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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