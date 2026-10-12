The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started on October 8 with discounts across major smartphone categories. If you are planning to buy a flagship handset, many premium models from brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo and iQOO have dropped significantly below their standard launch prices in the ongoing sale. The sale also brings bank discounts and coupon offers. Interested users can trade in their old devices to grab additional discounts.

Top Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

Popular brands have increased smartphone prices in recent months. However, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is a great time to get your new flagship smartphone at a relatively low price. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for Rs. 84,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,29,999. Samsung's premium non-foldable phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and has a 200-megapixel quad-camera setup.

The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs. 72,249 in the ongoing sale. It ships with Apple's A18 chip and includes Apple Intelligence features. On top of this, shoppers can maximise their savings further by applying instant bank discounts through select credit cards. SBI card users are eligible for up to a 10 percent discount on their purchases. Shoppers can also opt for up to 12 months of No Cost EMI. You can check out Amazon's exchange programme to trade in older devices for additional deductions. Some handsets are listed with coupon discounts. The e-commerce platform is providing special discounts for Prime users.

Here is a roundup of the top flagship smartphone deals available during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.

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