Samsung 20,000mAh Power Bank With 45W Output, USB Type-C Compatibility Launched

Samsung’s 20,000mAh power bank is available for purchase in the UK via an e-commerce platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2024 21:43 IST
Samsung 20,000mAh Power Bank With 45W Output, USB Type-C Compatibility Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung 20,000mAh power bank is the successor of the company’s 10,000mAh battery pack

Highlights
  • The 20,000mAh Samsung power bank is sold in a beige colour
  • The power bank is manufactured using UL-certified recycled materials
  • Samsung 20,000mAh power bank can charge two devices simultaneously
Samsung has silently launched a new 20,000mAh power bank in the UK. The Samsung Quick Charge 45W power bank was recently listed on an e-commerce platform in the UK. It is the successor to the South Korean tech giant's 10,000mAh power bank which was released at the end of 2022. The new power bank boasts an improved 45W output, allowing it to charge compatible devices faster. The listing also reveals that the mobile accessory is eco-friendly as it is manufactured using recycled materials.

Samsung Quick Charge 45W power bank price

A listing on Mobile Fun, an online retailer focussed on mobile accessories, reveals the details of the Samsung 20,000mAh power bank. Interestingly, even Samsung's official website is yet to list the product. As per the listing, the power bank has a sole beige colour and a curved body with minimal design, similar to its predecessor. However, it now has three USB Type-C ports instead of two. In the UK, it has been priced at GBP 59.99 (approximately Rs. 6,340).

Samsung Quick Charge 45W power bank specifications

While the 20,000mAh Samsung power bank has three ports, the product listing highlights that it can only charge two devices simultaneously. Additionally, when charging two devices together, the maximum power out will be 9W. However, with a maximum power output of 45W, it can charge all Galaxy smartphones, including the recently launched Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, at their fastest speeds. Next to the port, the company has added a reset button. Users can reset the device by pressing it for 7.5 seconds in case of a glitch or if the power bank is not charging.

According to the listing, the power bank is made from UL-certified recycled materials and is eco-friendly. UL certification is given by a third-party certification company Underwriter Laboratories to the products that meet its environmental and safety regulations.

The Samsung 20,000mAh power bank ships with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable which can be used both to charge other devices and the power bank. The cable is 20cm long.

Interestingly, this is not Samsung's first 20,000mAh power bank. Samsung has listed a 20,000mAh, 25W power bank exclusively in the Levant region. However, this is the first time Samsung has launched a 20,000mAh power bank with a 45W output. At the moment, there's no word on when the power bank will be launched in other markets, including India.

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Power Bank, 20000mAh power bank
Akash Dutta
