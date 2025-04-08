Technology News
Samsung Sees Q1 Profit Beating Estimates as Looming Tariffs Spur Chip, Phone Sales

Shares of Samsung rose 2.6 percent in morning trade following its preliminary earnings.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2025 14:12 IST
Samsung Sees Q1 Profit Beating Estimates as Looming Tariffs Spur Chip, Phone Sales

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

Samsung is expected to release detailed results on April 30

  • Samsung is in the process of reshuffling its top ranks
  • Analysts said shipments are likely to decline in the second quarter
  • Samsung's chip division profit might have halved, analysts estimate
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday flagged a much smaller-than-feared 0.2 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by solid memory chip sales and strong smartphone demand, partly driven by customers concerned about US tariffs.

Sales of conventional memory chips used in consumer devices such as smartphones and AI chips likely came in better than expected, with some customers stockpiling chips ahead of potential US tariffs on semiconductors, analysts said.

The world's largest memory chipmaker estimated an operating profit of KRW 6.6 trillion ($4.49 billion or roughly Rs. 38,608 crore) for the January-March period, well above a KRW 5.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 29,706 crore) LSEG SmartEstimate.

That would compare with KRW 6.61 trillion (roughly Rs. 38,492 crore) in the same period a year earlier and KRW 6.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 37,793 crore) in the preceding quarter.

"While general memory prices dipped, strong demand from customers looking to secure inventory ahead of potential US tariffs helped boost Samsung's memory chip shipments, supporting overall performance," said Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities.

Shares of Samsung rose 2.6 percent in morning trade following its preliminary earnings, outperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the benchmark KOSPI.

Samsung, reshuffling its top ranks following the sudden death of co-CEO Han Jong-Hee last month, is expected to release detailed results on April 30.

Second Quarter Seen Weaker

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a slew of reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, including China. While semiconductors were exempted from reciprocal tariffs, Trump on Thursday reiterated plans to levy tariffs on chips very soon.

Roh said Samsung's AI features in the Galaxy S25 smartphone models helped drive strong sales, adding that preemptive smartphone shipments by North American customers ahead of the tariffs likely contributed to first-quarter results.

Samsung Electronics in January unveiled its newest Galaxy S25 smartphones, hoping their upgraded AI features could reinvigorate sales and fend off Apple and Chinese rivals.

As a result of buyers stocking up in the first quarter, analysts said shipments are likely to decline in the second quarter.

Kim Sun-woo, a senior analyst at Meritz Securities, said Samsung's second-quarter operating profit could stagnate also due to delays in securing new customers for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.

Analysts estimated that Samsung's chip division profit might have halved to about KRW 800 billion (roughly Rs. 4,658 crore) in the first quarter from a year earlier, as losses in the foundry business likely offset profits from the memory chip business.

The foundry business involves making chips on a contract basis for customers such as Nvidia, Qualcomm, and AMD.

Samsung in January warned of sluggish sales of its AI chips in the first quarter due to US export restrictions to China, Samsung's top market. Samsung's chairman, Jay Y. Lee, was among executives who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing at China's annual conference late March.

At a shareholder meeting in March, Samsung executives apologised for the company's poor share price stemming from its late response to the booming AI chip market. They expected chip earnings to recover in the second half on demand for smartphones and data centers, and as it aims to start supplying its improved HBM3E 12-high chips to Nvidia in the middle of this year.

South Korea's SK Hynix the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, said last month some customers have brought forward orders in preparation for new US tariffs, but was wary of counting on a sustained demand recovery.

Micron Technology in March forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signalling strong demand for its HBM chips used in AI models. 

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Samsung Electronics, smartphone, AI Chips, tariffs, Galaxy S25

Further reading: Samsung Electronics, smartphone, AI Chips, tariffs, Galaxy S25
Comment

