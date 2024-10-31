Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Confirms Launch Timeline of Galaxy S25 Series; First XR Headset to Be Unveiled Soon

Samsung Confirms Launch Timeline of Galaxy S25 Series; First XR Headset to Be Unveiled Soon

Samsung Galaxy S24 series arrived in January 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2024 16:33 IST
Samsung Confirms Launch Timeline of Galaxy S25 Series; First XR Headset to Be Unveiled Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's XR device is expected to debut sometime next year

Highlights
  • Samsung usually launches Galaxy S models in either January or February
  • Samsung is looking to bring a budget-friendly foldable smartphone
  • The company launched Galaxy Ring this year
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z series foldables, Galaxy Ring and more this year with several more expected from the brand in 2025. During its latest earnings announcement, Samsung offered a glimpse into its product roadmap for the next year. The South Korean smartphone giant confirmed that the much-awaited Galaxy S25 series will launch in the first half of 2025. It will also reveal its long-awaited XR device soon. Additionally, Samsung appears to be exploring ways to bring affordable foldable smartphones to the market.

Samsung Galaxy S25 to Land in the First Half of 2025

In its latest earning announcement, Samsung teased plans for 2025. The company confirmed that its MX (Mobile experience) department plans to pursue sales growth and profitability improvement centered on flagships such as the Galaxy S25 series and foldables, while also expanding sales of ecosystem products such as the Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Book, and wearables. Samsung says the Galaxy S25 series will be launched " in the first half of next year" with Galaxy AI features.

Samsung usually releases its non-foldable flagships in either January or February, so the Galaxy S25 models are expected to hit shelves the same time next year. The current Galaxy S24 lineup was unveiled in January 2024.

Moreover, Samsung said that its XR (eXtended Reality) device is "scheduled to be launched in the future". With this, the MX division is eyeing to contribute to the expansion of the Samsung Health ecosystem through the Galaxy Ring launched this year and to strengthen the connectivity experience between our products. The XR device is expected to debut sometime next year.

Additionally, an X user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve), citing Samsung's conference call, posted that the company is looking to bring a budget-friendly foldable smartphone. The post reads “We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” hinting at the development of cheaper foldable offerings.

 

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung, Samsung Electronics
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
