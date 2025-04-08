After months of testing in beta, Samsung has finally rolled out the stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series in its home country, according to claims on the company's community forum. Based on Google's latest Android 15 operating system (OS), it was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in January. As per the company, One UI 7 brings more customisation options, visual enhancements, a new notification system dubbed Now Bar, redesigned One UI widgets, and a host of new features powered by the Galaxy AI suite.

According to a post on Samsung South Korea's community forum, Galaxy S24 Ultra users in the country are receiving the stable One UI 7 update. The changelog suggests that users who are registered in the One UI beta programme can update to the official version to continue to receive the future updates. They are also poised to receive the One UI 7 update before other users.

As per Samsung, One UI 7 will be introduced with the Galaxy S24 series, which comprises three models. Samsung's flagship foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — are also part of the initial batch of devices receiving the Android 15-based update.

These are just a handful of phones which will get One UI 7, the company says. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series are also eligible to receive the update over the coming weeks, although the exact release date is yet to be announced.

One UI 7 Features

One UI 7 focuses heavily on making artificial intelligence (AI) a core part of the user experience. One of its standout features is Now Bar. It appears as a rectangular pill-shaped bar placed at the bottom of the screen in the form of multiple stacked cards. The feature shows a wide range of information such as music that you're listening to, flight timings, Google Maps directions, delivery updates, and live scores on the lock screen. Another addition is Now Brief. Essentially an extension of Now Bar, this feature provides users with a detailed look at their day. This includes information about the weather, any reminders, calendar, and health information.

Samsung has upgraded Galaxy AI with several new features too. It includes AI Select which allows the user to select a specific part of the screen. Meanwhile, features like Writing Assist and Drawing Assist enable text summarisation and formatting, and create images based on rough sketches or text-based prompts, respectively.

Then there's Gemini integration which allows users to ask details about what's on their screen. It can perform cross-app actions such as finding an Italian restaurant with a pet-friendly setting and then share it with a friend.