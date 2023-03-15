Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch event might be hosted later this year. There have been several reports on the web suggesting the discontinuation of the Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition series. This is further supported by Samsung not launching the Galaxy S22 FE so far. Contradicting the previous reports is a new leak by a Korean blog, which claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE does exist. According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch in the last quarter of 2023. The report also leaked some key details about the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch could take place in Q4 of 2023. The exact month of the launch remains unknown. However, a report from Sisa Journal suggests that Samsung is working on the launch of its new FE smartphone to fill the gap between the existing Galaxy A-series and its Galaxy S23 series.

As per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A74 5G launch event will not happen this year. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is confirmed to launch in India on March 16, is said to be the top-end Galaxy A-series smartphone for 2023.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE could sit between the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the flagship Galaxy S23 series. The report further added that Samsung will begin the mass production of the Galaxy S23 FE in Q3 2023. The phone is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is also found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Review). Based on the rumoured timeline of the launch, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC might show a bit of its age, especially when Qualcomm is likely to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC later this year.

In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to feature a triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz OLED display.

