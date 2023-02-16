Technology News

Samsung Confirms Galaxy S23 Series Uses New AMOLED Display to Improve Battery Savings

Samsung Galaxy S23 series consists of a base, Plus and Ultra model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 February 2023 18:28 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched on February 1

Highlights
  • Samsung S23 series features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The phones come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
  • They also sport Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays

Samsung Galaxy S23 series — including the vanilla model, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest flagship smartphones are driven by a customised Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The Galaxy S23 family is the first smartphone series to include Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have identical triple rear camera setups, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most expensive model in the lineup, has a superior 200-megapixel quad rear camera system.

Samsung has now confirmed in a blog post (via 9to5Google) that the Galaxy S23 uses a new type of AMOLED display to save battery life. The Galaxy S23 models share many similarities with their predecessors, including display sizes. However, the panel on each phone has been modified, with Samsung Display introducing a new "low power-consumption OLED technology" that saves power and increases brightness. This boosts the base Galaxy S23's brightness to 1,750 nits, up from around 1,300 nits on the base Galaxy S22.

According to Samsung Display, the new display panel used in Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra minimises power consumption by 13-16 percent. That will undoubtedly have an effect, given that the display is among the most power-hungry components of smartphone devices.

“The Galaxy S23 Series Display has been equipped with low-power OLED technology that has increased luminous efficiency by applying new organic materials. By using organic materials with Samsung's new technology, power consumption is reduced and brightness is increased. The new organic material is improved so that electrons can move faster and easier in the organic layer, and by increasing luminous efficiency, power consumption is reduced by more than 13 percent to 16 percent compared to the previous one,” according to a translated version of Samsung's description of the new display.

Display reviewer Dylan Raga (@dylan_raga) explained further on Twitter that the new display emits more green light while also adjusting the wavelength of red emitters. These factors combine to provide significantly better efficiency on the display panel, with results comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max while significantly using less power as compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max's at 1,150 nits.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.


