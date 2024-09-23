Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price Leaked; Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely feature a similar design as the preceding Galaxy S23 FE.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 11:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price Leaked; Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Galaxy S23 FE

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could get an Exynos 2400e chipset
  • The handset will likely support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may have an aluminium middle frame
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy S23 FE, which was unveiled in October 2023. Previously, design leaks of the purported Fan Edition phone had surfaced online. Several key features of the smartphone including chipset and display have also been leaked. Meanwhile, a recent leak had suggested that the Galaxy S24 FE may launch at a higher price than the Galaxy S23 FE in European markets. Now, a new report claims that phone's price will likely follow a similar trend in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may launch in the US with a higher price tag than the Galaxy S23 FE. A Smartprix report in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) suggests that the anticipated Galaxy S24 FE will likely start in the US at $649 (roughly Rs. 54,200) for the 128GB option, while the 256GB variant will be listed at $709 (roughly Rs. 59,200). Notably, this is a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,200) jump over the Galaxy S23 FE launch price, which started at $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

An earlier leak claimed that the 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 74,100) in select European countries, which is a EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,200) hike over the price of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of peak brightness level, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The phone could be backed by an Exynos 2400e chipset and a 4,565mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely have a design similar to the preceding variant. It is tipped to get an aluminium middle frame and a glass rear panel. The phone may launch in five colour options — Blue, Green, Graphite, Silver/White, and Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Brings Unbeatable Deals on Mobiles to Elevate Your Festive Celebrations

