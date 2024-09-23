Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy S23 FE, which was unveiled in October 2023. Previously, design leaks of the purported Fan Edition phone had surfaced online. Several key features of the smartphone including chipset and display have also been leaked. Meanwhile, a recent leak had suggested that the Galaxy S24 FE may launch at a higher price than the Galaxy S23 FE in European markets. Now, a new report claims that phone's price will likely follow a similar trend in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may launch in the US with a higher price tag than the Galaxy S23 FE. A Smartprix report in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) suggests that the anticipated Galaxy S24 FE will likely start in the US at $649 (roughly Rs. 54,200) for the 128GB option, while the 256GB variant will be listed at $709 (roughly Rs. 59,200). Notably, this is a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,200) jump over the Galaxy S23 FE launch price, which started at $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

An earlier leak claimed that the 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 74,100) in select European countries, which is a EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,200) hike over the price of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of peak brightness level, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The phone could be backed by an Exynos 2400e chipset and a 4,565mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely have a design similar to the preceding variant. It is tipped to get an aluminium middle frame and a glass rear panel. The phone may launch in five colour options — Blue, Green, Graphite, Silver/White, and Yellow.