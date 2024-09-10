Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 September 2024 13:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to carry a 10-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may support 15W wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could soon launch as a successor to the Galaxy S23 FE, which was introduced in October 2023. Several leaks about the purported handset, including expected features, have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The Galaxy S24 Fan Edition design and colour options have been leaked previously as well. Now, a new report suggests the prices of the Galaxy S24 FE in Europe. It appears to be more expensive than the existing Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may launch at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 74,100) for the 8GB + 128GB option, according to a Win Future report. This is a EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,200) hike over the price of the same variant of the existing Galaxy S23 FE, which is listed at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 64,800). Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB Galaxy S23 FE is marked at EUR 759 (roughly Rs. 70,400).

The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE are currently priced in India at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been tipped to feature a similar design as the preceding Galaxy S23 FE. The phone could have an aluminium middle frame and a glass rear panel. It is expected to launch in five colourways — Blue, Green, Graphite, Silver/White, and Yellow.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could get an Exynos 2400e chipset, a 4,565mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of peak brightness level and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. For optics, it will likely carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
