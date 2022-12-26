Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE was believed to have been dead. Past rumours had suggested that this smartphone was cancelled by the South Korean tech giant to reallocate chips to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, several tipsters are now claiming that the Galaxy S22 FE might still be in the works. Samsung could be gearing up to unveil this smartphone after launching the Galaxy S23 series in February. Furthermore, this smartphone is expected to feature a Samsung ISOCEL HM6 108-megapixel primary camera.

A tipster (@OreXda) has hinted that the Galaxy S22 FE could be coming soon along with the Galaxy Buds 2 Live. This could be the last Galaxy S series smartphone to get a Fan Edition variant. Tipster Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) has also suggested that the Galaxy S23 FE version may never see the light of day.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm the existence of this smartphone. However, tipster RGcloudS has suggested that the Galaxy S22 FE could be unveiled after the first Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant might unveil this smartphone alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung could host the second Galaxy Unpacked event in Q3 of 2023. RGcloudS also claims that the Galaxy S22 FE will replace the Galaxy A74. A recent report hinted that the Galaxy A74 may not arrive in 2023. Furthermore, the rumoured Fan Edition handset is tipped to cost the same as the Galaxy A73, which was priced at Rs. 41,999 at the time of its launch in India.

The Galaxy S22 FE is expected to pack a 4nm Exynos 2300 SoC. It could also pack a Samsung ISOCEL HM6 108-megapixel sensor. However, tipster OreXda claims that the Exynos 2300 is a prototype chip and might not feature on the final product. Instead, this handset is tipped to get an Exynos 2200 SoC or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

