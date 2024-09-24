Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is likely to be unveiled on September 26, if recent leaks are to be believed. The upcoming Samsung handset has been spotted in a newly leaked unboxing video. The alleged promotional video offers a detailed look at the phone from all angles and its key specifications. The Galaxy S24 FE appears to have an Exynos 2400e chipset, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared an alleged official unboxing video of the Galaxy S24 FE. The 1.25-minute promotional reel reveals the design and specifications of the phone. It shows off the black retail box of the flagship handset, which includes a USB Type-C cable, documentation, a SIM-ejector tool, and the handset itself. The video suggests blue, graphite, gray, mint, and yellow colour options for the phone, corroborating previous leaks.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S24 FE appears similar to the Galaxy S24 and last year's Galaxy S23 FE with flat edges, rounded corners and triple rear cameras. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.

The video indicates the presence of Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400e chipset (yet to be announced) and aluminium frame on the Galaxy S24 FE. It seems to have a 6.7-inch full-HD display with 1,900nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 4,700mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 81 hours of music playback time on a single charge. This would be a notable upgrade from the Galaxy S23 FE's 4,500mAh battery capacity.

As per the video, the Galaxy S24 FE has Galaxy AI features. It appears to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be announced on September 26 alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The launch event could take place at 10:00pm in Vietnam (8:30pm IST).