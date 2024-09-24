Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Leaked With Purported Exynos 2400e SoC and 4,700mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Leaked With Purported Exynos 2400e SoC and 4,700mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 11:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Leaked With Purported Exynos 2400e SoC and 4,700mAh Battery

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could come in blue, graphite, gray, mint, and yellow colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get a larger battery than the predecessor
  • It seems to have a 6.7-inch full-HD display
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to come with Galaxy AI features
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is likely to be unveiled on September 26, if recent leaks are to be believed. The upcoming Samsung handset has been spotted in a newly leaked unboxing video. The alleged promotional video offers a detailed look at the phone from all angles and its key specifications. The Galaxy S24 FE appears to have an Exynos 2400e chipset, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared an alleged official unboxing video of the Galaxy S24 FE. The 1.25-minute promotional reel reveals the design and specifications of the phone. It shows off the black retail box of the flagship handset, which includes a USB Type-C cable, documentation, a SIM-ejector tool, and the handset itself. The video suggests blue, graphite, gray, mint, and yellow colour options for the phone, corroborating previous leaks.

samsung galaxy s24 fe evleaks samsung galaxy s24 fe

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S24 FE appears similar to the Galaxy S24 and last year's Galaxy S23 FE with flat edges, rounded corners and triple rear cameras. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.

The video indicates the presence of Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400e chipset (yet to be announced) and aluminium frame on the Galaxy S24 FE. It seems to have a 6.7-inch full-HD display with 1,900nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 4,700mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 81 hours of music playback time on a single charge. This would be a notable upgrade from the Galaxy S23 FE's 4,500mAh battery capacity.

As per the video, the Galaxy S24 FE has Galaxy AI features. It appears to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be announced on September 26 alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The launch event could take place at 10:00pm in Vietnam (8:30pm IST).

 

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Leaked With Purported Exynos 2400e SoC and 4,700mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 15 Pro Series to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  7. MacBook Air M1 to be Available Under Rs. 53,000 During Amazon Sale
  8. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  9. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Brings Apple Intelligence to the Messages App
  10. GoPro Hero With 4K Video Recording Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Hong Kong's HKMI to Upgrade e-HKD CBDC With Programmability, Offline Payment Features Similar to eRupee
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC; Redmi Note 14 Pro Key Specifications Leaked
  3. New Research Could Resolve Stephen Hawking's Black Hole Radiation Paradox
  4. Google TV Devices Updated With Smart Home Hub, AI-Powered Sports Page and Content Overviews
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Leaked With Purported Exynos 2400e SoC and 4,700mAh Battery
  6. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New
  7. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  10. Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »