Technology News

Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Draining Battery Life of Galaxy Devices: Report

Samsung One UI 5.1 stable version was rolled out in February 2023 alongside the launch of Galaxy S23 devices.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 February 2023 16:51 IST
Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Draining Battery Life of Galaxy Devices: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung One UI 5.1 update is being rolled out to all Galaxy devices, including Galaxy S23 series

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 5.0 was announced at SDC 2022
  • The battery issue has been reported on Galaxy S22, S21 series
  • Users have reportedly noticed increase in Samsung Keyboard battery usage

Samsung One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 was announced by the South Korean company at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 held in October last year. The Galaxy S22 Series received the stable version of the OS update by October end, followed by a series of Samsung smartphones being updated to One UI 5.0. Five months later, the company rolled out One UI 5.1. While the update claims to provide enhanced camera experience, it is reportedly draining the battery of Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung rolled out its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 in October last year at the SDC 2022. Earlier this month, the company announced the One UI 5.1 version during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. The new OS version is currently being rolled out to all Galaxy devices.

Amid the update, Galaxy users have reported a fault with the new OS version. A report from SamMobile, citing Samsung Community page and Reddit, claimed that the One UI 5.1 version is affecting the battery life of Galaxy devices. The issue has reportedly been noticed in Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 devices.

While the report cites no particular reason for the battery drainage issue, it has been noted that Samsung Keyboard's battery usage has increased ever since the devices shifted to the stable version of One UI 5.1. Samsung has not issued any statement or comments on the issue. It is not clear if the South Korean giant is already working towards finding a fix for the problem. Meanwhile, the live chat support from the company is reportedly asking users to clear the cache data for Samsung Keyboard to solve the issue.

Launched on February 1, the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update claims to offer better camera experience with access to the Expert RAW feature for high-quality images. It also provides ease to multitasking with the DeX Mode.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy devices, Samsung One UI 5.1, Android 13, Galaxy S23
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Draining Battery Life of Galaxy Devices: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber and Tata Motors Are Bringing 25,000 EV Cabs in India
  2. Realme GT 3 Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Said to Launch This Year
  3. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  4. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Set for This Date; Specifications Teased
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  6. Poco F4 MIUI 14 Update Brings Jio 5G Support: All Details
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold Render Surfaces Online, Design Tipped
  8. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  9. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Draining Battery Life of Galaxy Devices: Report
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion
  3. Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors
  4. Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Starts Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update: Report
  6. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With 1.28-Inch Display, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  7. The Last of Us Episode 7 Trailer: Ellie Reminisces on Her Past With Riley
  8. BAKC’s Wolf Logo Accused of Being Illegally Trademarked, Yuga Labs to Change Stamp
  9. Tecno Phantom V Fold Leaked Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hinge
  10. BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: The Full List, From All Quiet on the Western Front to The Banshees of Inisherin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.