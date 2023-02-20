Samsung One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 was announced by the South Korean company at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 held in October last year. The Galaxy S22 Series received the stable version of the OS update by October end, followed by a series of Samsung smartphones being updated to One UI 5.0. Five months later, the company rolled out One UI 5.1. While the update claims to provide enhanced camera experience, it is reportedly draining the battery of Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung rolled out its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 in October last year at the SDC 2022. Earlier this month, the company announced the One UI 5.1 version during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. The new OS version is currently being rolled out to all Galaxy devices.

Amid the update, Galaxy users have reported a fault with the new OS version. A report from SamMobile, citing Samsung Community page and Reddit, claimed that the One UI 5.1 version is affecting the battery life of Galaxy devices. The issue has reportedly been noticed in Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 devices.

While the report cites no particular reason for the battery drainage issue, it has been noted that Samsung Keyboard's battery usage has increased ever since the devices shifted to the stable version of One UI 5.1. Samsung has not issued any statement or comments on the issue. It is not clear if the South Korean giant is already working towards finding a fix for the problem. Meanwhile, the live chat support from the company is reportedly asking users to clear the cache data for Samsung Keyboard to solve the issue.

Launched on February 1, the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update claims to offer better camera experience with access to the Expert RAW feature for high-quality images. It also provides ease to multitasking with the DeX Mode.

