Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Which is Better?

The Galaxy S-series is the flagship series from Samsung that brings all the latest and greatest from the brand. Although the Galaxy S24 series is the latest one that comes with all the up-to-date features and specifications, the Galaxy S23 series piqued the customers' interest during this festive season. And most importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and Galaxy S23 FE 5G are the models that are currently hot-selling as they have some massive discounts and offers. The Galaxy S23 5G is the flagship device that is currently available under Rs 50,000 price segment, while the Galaxy S23 FE is available under Rs 40,000.

Both models from the South Korean brand offer state-of-the-art features and specifications. However, considering the price segment, it could be a bit confusing for the customers to choose the best. So, to help you make an informed decision, we have pitted both devices against each other so that you can get an idea of which makes sense for your needs. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB model is currently available for Rs 44,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option after all the discounts and offers. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model is available for as little as Rs 32,999 during the festive sale.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Design

Both devices offer a similar design language with a flat-frame design. The Galaxy S23 5G comes with an armour aluminium frame and packs Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass on the front and back panels. The handset also features an IP68 rating, making it water and dust-resistant. The handset is available in Phantom Black, Green, Cream and Lavender colour options.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G also features a similar design language as compared to the Galaxy S23 5G. You get an aluminium frame and glass back. However, unlike the Galaxy S23 5G, the Galaxy S23 FE model offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You also get an IP68 rating with the FE model. Moreover, the handset is available in Mint, Graphite, and Purple colour options. The Galaxy S23 5G measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm and weighs 168 grams. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G measures 158.0 x 76.5 x 8.2mm and weighs 209 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G packs a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 1,750nits of peak brightness, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The device offers a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and packs Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device also features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,450nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is specially made for the Galaxy handset. The chipset offers an Adreno 740 GPU. It also packs 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is loaded with a Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset, which offers up to 2.8GHz of clock speed. It also comes equipped with a Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU. The handset comes loaded with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of software, both the models run on Android 14, and the brand has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G packs a triple-camera setup. The device features a 50-megapixel dual-pixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the handset comes equipped with a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel selfie camera with an AI object-aware engine. The handset supports 8K video recording support as well.

Coming to the Galaxy S23 FE 5G, the handset also features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The device features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the device features a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Battery

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G features a 3,900mAh battery. The handset packs 25W wired fast charging. The Galaxy S23 FE packs a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. Both the models come equipped with Qi wireless charging and a wireless power share feature.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Conclusion

Both models come with flagship-grade features and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Review) is a steal of a deal at this price range. The handset is for those who want powerful performance and flagship-grade cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Review) is also a great option to consider as it is almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than the Galaxy S23 5G. The handset also features some great features and specifications coupled with a slightly better battery life.