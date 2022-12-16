Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Dummy Models Surface Online Tipping Design Differences Between Three Variants

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be launched in early February next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 December 2022 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ are seen featuring a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series does not have a launch date yet
  • Upcoming phones could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 was unveiled in February this year

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch could be nearing launch as renders of the flagship smartphones have surfaced online, hinting at the design elements. In the leaked renders, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are seen featuring triple rear camera units, while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra is seen with quad rear camera setup. The renders suggest a similar design language for the Galaxy S23 smartphones as the Galaxy S22 models. They are also seen sporting a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Renders, claimed to be of the dummy units of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, have been posted by Slashleaks. The design of the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ looks almost similar to the design of their predecessors, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, respectively. Still, there seem to be slight differences in the rear camera design.

As mentioned, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy phones are seen with a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter. Further, the images show the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ with a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. They have a different rear camera design compared to their predecessors with individual camera lenses seen standing out of the body.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is seen featuring a quad camera setup at the rear. The power and volume buttons are seen placed on the left spine of the handset, while the right spine has a SIM tray. The bottom edge houses a charging port, microphones and a speaker grille.

Samsung is yet to announce any details about the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. However, a recent report indicated that the non-foldable flagship series will be launched in early February during a Galaxy Unpacked event held in the US. They are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel sensor.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
