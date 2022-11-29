Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Launch in February First Week During Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Launch in February First Week During Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is rumoured to take place in San Francisco.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 November 2022 13:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Launch in February First Week During Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9 this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • New lineup is expected to include three smartphones
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the launch of the Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been part of several leaks and rumours since quite a while now. The South Korean tech major was earlier speculated to introduce the non-foldable flagship series during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Now, a new report citing a company executive suggests that the much-awaited flagship series will be launched in early February during a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event held in the US. The event could be the first in-person Unpacked since the pandemic. The new lineup is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 variant, alongside Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

As per a report on Korean publication Koreajoongangdaily, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in the first week of February in the US. The report cites a Samsung Electronics executive stating that the company will unveil the Galaxy S23 series during the event. The launch event will be the first in-person Unpacked since the pandemic and is rumoured to take place in San Francisco.

There is no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event yet, but the new leak is in line with previously tipped schedules. Earlier reports had claimed that the Galaxy S23 series would be released at CES 2023 on January 5 in Las Vegas.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm any details of the Galaxy S23 series, but the design, and specifications of the upcoming phones have been tipped multiple times in the past few months. Qualcomm's Snapdragon flagship is said to power the upcoming handsets. Recent Geekbench listings have also allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23+, and Galaxy 23 Ultra models.

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It is likely to feature a 6.1-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution. The Galaxy 23 Ultra is expected to carry a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor.

Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
