Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to launch as Samsung's flagship smartphone for 2023, and the handset us expected to make its debut in February alongside the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23. In a new update, a Galaxy series smartphone, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been spotted on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website. It is shown with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed to feature a 6.8-inch display and a 4,855mAh battery.

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-S9180, which is said to be associated with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been spotted on TENAA. The listing hints at key specifications of the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display with a 1,440×3,088 pixels resolution with 16.7 million colour depth. It is listed to be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, with maximum frequencies of 3.36GHz, 2.8GHz and 2.0GHz for the prime, performance, and efficiency cores. These specifications are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The listeing mentions two RAM (8GB and 12GB) and three storage options (256GB, 512GB and 1TB). The exact configurations are currently unclear.

The listing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on TENAA

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ TENAA

Samsung seems to have provided a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per the listing, the camera setup also includes a 108-megapixel secondary sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, the listing suggests a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. The listing indicates the handset will be equipped with a gravity sensor, a distance sensor, and a light sensor. Furthermore, it suggests an under-screen fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature for biometric authentication.

The purported Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed to pack a 4,855mAh battery. This could translate to 5,000mAh on paper. It measures 163.4×78.1×8.9mm and weighs 233 grams, as per the listing.

Samsung has not yet provided any details about the Galaxy S23 series. However, a recent report citing a company executive suggested that the flagship series will be launched in early February during a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event held in the US.

Previous Geekbench listings allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23, and Galaxy 23 Ultra models. We can expect to see other details regarding these phones surface in the coming days, ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S23 series.

