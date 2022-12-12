Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras, Octa-Core Chipset Spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaced on TENAA's website with the model number SM-S9180. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 December 2022 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series listed to include three models
  • It could be equipped with up to 1TB of onboard storage
  • TENAA listing hints at a 4,855mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to launch as Samsung's flagship smartphone for 2023, and the handset us expected to make its debut in February alongside the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23. In a new update, a Galaxy series smartphone, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been spotted on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website. It is shown with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed to feature a 6.8-inch display and a 4,855mAh battery. 

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-S9180, which is said to be associated with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been spotted on TENAA. The listing hints at key specifications of the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display with a 1,440×3,088 pixels resolution with 16.7 million colour depth. It is listed to be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, with maximum frequencies of 3.36GHz, 2.8GHz and 2.0GHz for the prime, performance, and efficiency cores. These specifications are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The listeing mentions two RAM (8GB and 12GB) and three storage options (256GB, 512GB and 1TB). The exact configurations are currently unclear.

samsung galaxy s23 tenaa samsung galaxy s23 galaxy s23

The listing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on TENAA
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ TENAA

 

Samsung seems to have provided a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per the listing, the camera setup also includes a 108-megapixel secondary sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, the listing suggests a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. The listing indicates the handset will be equipped with a gravity sensor, a distance sensor, and a light sensor. Furthermore, it suggests an under-screen fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature for biometric authentication. 

The purported Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed to pack a 4,855mAh battery. This could translate to 5,000mAh on paper. It measures 163.4×78.1×8.9mm and weighs 233 grams, as per the listing.

Samsung has not yet provided any details about the Galaxy S23 series. However, a recent report citing a company executive suggested that the flagship series will be launched in early February during a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event held in the US.

Previous Geekbench listings allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23, and Galaxy 23 Ultra models. We can expect to see other details regarding these phones surface in the coming days, ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S23 series.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specificatiions, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
