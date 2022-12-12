Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Offer 8K Video Recording At 30 fps, Sensor-Shift OIS: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to be driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 December 2022 16:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Offer 8K Video Recording At 30 fps, Sensor-Shift OIS: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 was unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2022

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could debut early next year
  • The smartphone series is also tipped to feature sensor-shift OIS
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, which is expected to be Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, will reportedly offer 8K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps). The purported flagship series — which is expected to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the headline-making Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera — will offer 8K video recording at 30 fps, according to the latest tip. The launch of Galaxy S23 series is expected to take place in the first week of February at the South Korean giant's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), took to Twitter to suggest that all the models on the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — will record 8K video at 30 frames per second (fps). The series predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series, meanwhile offered 8K video recording at 24 fps.

 

 

Meanwhile, additional rumours around the Galaxy S23's image-capturing capabilities, by Sammobile, reportedly suggest that the series could offer sensor-shift OIS. Sensor-shift OIS has previously been featured on smartphones like Apple's iPhone 14 Pro. The feature allows for the smartphone lens to move along its axis and therefore stabilise moving objects while capturing images and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 has been tipped to feature a 3,900mAh battery. According to previous reports, it may arrive in beige, black, green, and light pink colours.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has been making headlines around the expected 200-megapixel camera, was also recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site suggesting that the smartphone could be equipped with 8GB of RAM, while achieving a single-core score of 1,521 and a multi-core score of 4,689.

As mentioned above, the smartphone series could launch in the first week of February. However, the company has provided no date for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra
