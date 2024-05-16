Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Firmware Details, EU Model Number Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could arrive in EU with the model number SM-S721B, according to details shared by a tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2024 18:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (pictured) could be succeeded by the Galaxy S24 FE this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE firmware has surfaced online
  • The firmware suggests Galaxy S24 FE will debut in Europe
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might be launched in late 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is said to be in development at the South Korean smartphone manufacturer, and is expected to make its debut later this year. While there's no word from Samsung on the purported Galaxy S24 FE, a tipster has leaked details of a new test build of One UI — Samsung's user interface based on Android — that has surfaced on the company's firmware server. The firmware is said to pertain to the European variant of the Galaxy S series handset.

Tipster Tarun Vats claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the first One UI test build for a new smartphone has appeared on Samsung's firmware server. It bears the build numbers S721BXXU0AXE, S721BOXM0AXE3, and S721BXXU0AXE3. According to Vats, the model number for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the EU will be SM-S721B.

samsung galaxy s24 fe tarunvats Samsung galaxy s24 fe

Purported firmware for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Samsung's server
Photo Credit: X/ Tarun Vats

 

Last month, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would be launched with model numbers including SM-S721B, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, and SM-S721N, in North America, Korea, Canada, and other countries. 

Previous reports suggest that the next--generation Galaxy S24 FE could be launched earlier than its predecessor — the Galaxy S23 FE, which arrived in October 2023. However, it is currently unclear when the Galaxy S 24 FE could make its debut — the South Korean firm is expected to launch new Galaxy Z series of smartphones as well as unveil its next generation of Galaxy Watch models, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled to take place in July.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE that was launched by the company last year. The latter is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US and an Exynos 2200 chip in other regions. The handset has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W and 15W wired and wireless charging, respectively.  

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE firmware, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Acerpure Smart TVs With Google TV, Up to 4K Display Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Firmware Details, EU Model Number Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
