Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is said to be in development at the South Korean smartphone manufacturer, and is expected to make its debut later this year. While there's no word from Samsung on the purported Galaxy S24 FE, a tipster has leaked details of a new test build of One UI — Samsung's user interface based on Android — that has surfaced on the company's firmware server. The firmware is said to pertain to the European variant of the Galaxy S series handset.

Tipster Tarun Vats claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the first One UI test build for a new smartphone has appeared on Samsung's firmware server. It bears the build numbers S721BXXU0AXE, S721BOXM0AXE3, and S721BXXU0AXE3. According to Vats, the model number for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the EU will be SM-S721B.

Purported firmware for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Samsung's server

Photo Credit: X/ Tarun Vats

Last month, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would be launched with model numbers including SM-S721B, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, and SM-S721N, in North America, Korea, Canada, and other countries.

Previous reports suggest that the next--generation Galaxy S24 FE could be launched earlier than its predecessor — the Galaxy S23 FE, which arrived in October 2023. However, it is currently unclear when the Galaxy S 24 FE could make its debut — the South Korean firm is expected to launch new Galaxy Z series of smartphones as well as unveil its next generation of Galaxy Watch models, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled to take place in July.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE that was launched by the company last year. The latter is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US and an Exynos 2200 chip in other regions. The handset has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W and 15W wired and wireless charging, respectively.