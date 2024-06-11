Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Camera Details Leak; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been tipped to get an Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on the region.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2024 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to launch by "late fall"
  • The handset may support up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch later this year. The phone will be an affordable variant of the Galaxy S24 with slightly watered down specifications and features. It will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which was introduced in October 2023. While Samsung hasn't confirmed the phone yet, there have been several rumours and leaks regarding it. A recent report also hinted at the chipset specifications. Now, a report suggests some camera details about the purported Galaxy S24 Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications, features (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could carry a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch ISOCELL GN3 sensor with 1.0μm pixels, according to a GalaxyClub report. Notably, this is the same main camera that is featured in the base Samsung Galaxy S24 handset. The report does not include any other details about the anticipated smartphone.

A previous report claimed that depending on markets, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is likely to be powered by an Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It has also been tipped to get a smaller, 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, compared to the 6.4-inch display of the Galaxy S23 FE. The Galaxy S24 FE may also carry a 4,500mAh battery. The phone may be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Recent leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will carry the model numbers SM-S721B, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, and SM-S721N, in North America, Korea, Canada, and other countries. The handset is also reportedly codenamed R12.

Additionally, a One UI test build for a new smartphone also appeared on Samsung's firmware server with build numbers S721BXXU0AXE, S721BOXM0AXE3, and S721BXXU0AXE3. These firmware versions are said to belong to the Galaxy S24 FE. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch by "late fall" this year. No other details about the handset are known as of now.

Notably, the company is expected to launch the next generation of foldable smartphones - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked launch event, which is rumoured to take place in July.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
VisionOS 2 to Introduce Spatial Photo Conversion, New Hand Gestures, More on Apple Vision Pro
Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward

