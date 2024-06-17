Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leaked in Renders; Suggests 6.65-Inch Display, Triple Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's alleged renders indicate a hole punch display with curved edges.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 11:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leaked in Renders; Suggests 6.65-Inch Display, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in select markets

Highlights
  • The leaked design of the Galaxy S24 FE is identical to the Galaxy S24
  • It is likely to come in Mint colourway
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is believed to be announced in October this year
Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 FE later this year as a successor to the Galaxy S23 FE. A set of leaked renders have now given us the first look at the upcoming smartphone. The alleged renders of the Galaxy S24 FE show triple rear cameras and a hole punch display design. The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to come as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S24 and the renders show some design similarities with the vanilla model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE design highlighted by new renders

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Giznext, leaked the renders of the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. The renders indicate a hole punch display on the handset with curved edges. It is shown in a green colour, which looks familiar to the Mint colourway of the Galaxy S23 FE. On the rear, it seems to have a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The right spine of the handset is seen to house the volume buttons and the power key, while the bottom panel appears to have the USB Type-C port and SIM tray slot.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications (leaked)

The leaked design of the Galaxy S24 FE is identical to the Galaxy S24. The report claims that the upcoming phone will have a 6.65-inch screen. This would be a slight upgrade from Galaxy S23 FE's 6.4-inch screen. The camera setup is said to be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will likely pack up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and could measure 162 x 77.3 x 8mm.

Samsung is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the Galaxy S24 FE in select markets including the US. The European and Indian markets could get a version with the Exynos 2400 chipset.

The Galaxy S24 FE is believed to be announced in October this year. Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE debuted in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco F6 Review: Excellent Performance, Mid-Range Cameras

