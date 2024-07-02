Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE, which launched in October 2023. The purported smartphone has not yet been confirmed by the company. However, it has been spotted on benchmarking sites and has been part of several online leaks. Key features like the chipset, display, and camera details of the phone have been tipped. A recent leak also revealed the purported design of the handset. Now, a tipster has suggested the colour options of the anticipated smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE colour options (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely launch in five colour options, according to an X post by DSCC's Ross Young (@DSCCRoss). He said that the anticipated Fan Edition smartphone will be offered in Black, Grey, Light Blue, Light Green, and Yellow colourways. Among these variants, the black shade is tipped to see the highest production volume.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE design, specifications (expected)

An earlier leak showed the purported design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The phone appeared in a light green colourway in the leaked image, where it seemed to look similar to the base Galaxy S24 handset. Three small, circular camera units are seen arranged vertically in the top left corner of the rear panel alongside a smaller LED flash unit.

In the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is seen sporting a flat display with rounded corners, slim bezels, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has previously tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US and some other select markets. However, in India and some European countries, the phone is likely to get an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC.

Reports have also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, expected to be unveiled in October this year, may sport a 6.65-inch screen as well as a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset is also likely to support up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It may measure 162 x 77.3 x 8mm in size.

