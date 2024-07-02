Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in select markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2024 18:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/GizNext

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaked render seen in a green colourway

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to get a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The phone may launch with an Exynos 2400 chipset in India
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is likely to launch in 5 colourways
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE, which launched in October 2023. The purported smartphone has not yet been confirmed by the company. However, it has been spotted on benchmarking sites and has been part of several online leaks. Key features like the chipset, display, and camera details of the phone have been tipped. A recent leak also revealed the purported design of the handset. Now, a tipster has suggested the colour options of the anticipated smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE colour options (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely launch in five colour options, according to an X post by DSCC's Ross Young (@DSCCRoss). He said that the anticipated Fan Edition smartphone will be offered in Black, Grey, Light Blue, Light Green, and Yellow colourways. Among these variants, the black shade is tipped to see the highest production volume.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE design, specifications (expected)

An earlier leak showed the purported design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The phone appeared in a light green colourway in the leaked image, where it seemed to look similar to the base Galaxy S24 handset. Three small, circular camera units are seen arranged vertically in the top left corner of the rear panel alongside a smaller LED flash unit.

In the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is seen sporting a flat display with rounded corners, slim bezels, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has previously tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US and some other select markets. However, in India and some European countries, the phone is likely to get an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC.

Reports have also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, expected to be unveiled in October this year, may sport a 6.65-inch screen as well as a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset is also likely to support up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It may measure 162 x 77.3 x 8mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenSSH Vulnerability regreSSHion Identified, More Than 14 Million Servers at Risk: Report
Apple’s Brings Alternative Payment Options to Vision Pro in the EU with visionOS 1.2 Update

