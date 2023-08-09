Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Telephoto Camera Might Get a Massive Upgrade Over Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 12:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Telephoto Camera Might Get a Massive Upgrade Over Galaxy S23 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flaunts a quad rear camera unit

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official early next year
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to come with an upgraded telephoto camera sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched in February

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to go official early next year, is tipped to come with some camera improvements. The South Korean smartphone brand is said to pack a new telephoto camera sensor on the purported smartphone. The upgrade would help attain better image and video quality. This year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra came with a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel sensor. It included a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

Known tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with an upgraded telephoto camera sensor. As per the tipster, the handset will pack a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. If this rumour holds any weight, then it would be a significant improvement over the 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We can expect improved image and zoom quality if the resolution of the telephoto camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra gets an upgrade. However, Samsung has not yet publicly confirmed any details about the next flagship series, hence it's best to take all these leaks with a pinch of salt. 

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to go official early next year. Samsung is tipped to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 series. The previous models feature an aluminium chassis. The Galaxy S24+ is said to have a 6.65-inch screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life. The new handsets might run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and could use Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They may pack 200-megapixel sensors with improved zooming capabilities.

Samsung's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year. The vanilla Galaxy S23's price starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have initial price tags of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, respectively. The handsets are equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Telephoto Camera Might Get a Massive Upgrade Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
