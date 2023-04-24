Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Use EV Battery Stacking Method to Offer Longer Battery Life

Samsung SDI reportedly collaborated with two Chinese companies to use stacking for the manufacture of Gen 5 batteries.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to come with upgrades over Galaxy S23 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched in February
  • Upcoming phone could feature 144Hz refresh rate display
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra could go official alongside Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series in February and rumours about the next-generation Galaxy S flagship smartphones have already started coming in. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to go official in 2024, is tipped to come with a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life. Samsung's battery manufacturing division is reportedly planning to apply a capacity increase technology used in their electric car cells and inside the Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official alongside the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

According to a report by The Elec (in Korean), Samsung's SDI division, that develops and manufactures Li-Ion batteries is looking to implement a new battery stacking method for small batteries aimed at smartphones, tablets, notebooks and other consumer electronics devices. Samsung SDI reportedly collaborated with two Chinese companies to use stacking for the manufacture of Gen 5 batteries aimed at electric cars. This stacking mechanism, borrowed from the EV industry, would tightly stack battery components like cathodes and anodes on top of each other for increased energy density.

Samsung is speculated to debut this battery technology with Galaxy S24 Ultra. Other flagship smartphones and tablets are likely to follow suit. The stacking method is said to increase energy density by over 10 percent to the traditional winding method where battery materials are rolled into jelly rolls and put in cans.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to come with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It could feature a 144Hz refresh rate display and use Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0. It is likely to feature 200-megapixel sensors with improved zooming capabilities

The new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in February. The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively. They are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
