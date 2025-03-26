Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to go official in April. The handset, which was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year, will debut as the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series. As we wait for the formal reveal, a new hands-on video shows off leaked dummy units of the phone. The dummy units are shown in two colour options and showcase the thin design of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It is said to come with a 5.84mm thick profile.

Posted by Korean YouTuber The Sinza, the video gives us a good look at the design of the Galaxy S25 Edge through third-party dummy units. These dummy units are shown in black and silver colour options with a slim build. It is claimed to measure 5.84mm in thickness.

In the video, the YouTuber compares the device with an 8.2mm thick Galaxy S25 Ultra to showcase the thin build of the phone. The dummy units are seen with an off-centered USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside the SIM tray.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16 and is likely to have limited availability. The brand showcased the device during its Galaxy Unpacked launch event in January and later at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. It is said to measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera module.

The Galaxy S25 Edge was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and 12GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.66-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is tipped to carry a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It will feature a dual rear camera comprising a 200-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.