Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Unit Leaked; Suggests Slim Build, Off-Centered USB Type-C Port

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to measure 5.84mm in thickness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 18:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Unit Leaked; Suggests Slim Build, Off-Centered USB Type-C Port

Photo Credit: YouTube/ The Sinza

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased during the Galaxy Unpacked launch event in January

Highlights
  • This leaked hands-on video reveals the design of the phone
  • Alleged dummy unit of Galaxy S25 Edge is held against Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • The USB port and SIM tray are not centred on the frame
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to go official in April. The handset, which was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year, will debut as the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series. As we wait for the formal reveal, a new hands-on video shows off leaked dummy units of the phone. The dummy units are shown in two colour options and showcase the thin design of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It is said to come with a 5.84mm thick profile.

Posted by Korean YouTuber The Sinza, the video gives us a good look at the design of the Galaxy S25 Edge through third-party dummy units. These dummy units are shown in black and silver colour options with a slim build. It is claimed to measure 5.84mm in thickness.

 

In the video, the YouTuber compares the device with an 8.2mm thick Galaxy S25 Ultra to showcase the thin build of the phone. The dummy units are seen with an off-centered USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside the SIM tray.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16 and is likely to have limited availability. The brand showcased the device during its Galaxy Unpacked launch event in January and later at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. It is said to measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera module.

The Galaxy S25 Edge was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and 12GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.66-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is tipped to carry a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It will feature a dual rear camera comprising a 200-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Vision Language Model Released in a Smaller Size, Packs Agentic Capabilities
Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption

