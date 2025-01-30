Xiaomi 15 Ultra Listed on US FCC Database, Could Launch Soon

Xiaomi 15 Ultra — the top-of-the-line model in the company's flagship smartphone lineup — is expected to debut in China soon. We've already seen a few leaks related the new Xiaomi 15 series phone, that shed some light on its design and specifications. Now, the global variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, suggests that a global launch is approaching. The Ultra model is expected to arrive with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm. It could feature a triple rear camera unit that includes a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The unannounced Xiaomi 15 Ultra was spotted on the US FCC website by 91Mobiles. A screenshot shared by the publication shows a handset bearing the model number 25010PN30G listed on the regulator's website. It appears to have 4G LTE, 5G NR connectivity and wireless charging support. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the handset on the FCC website.

The global variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will reportedly offer support for various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo, and NavIC. It is shown to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 OS. It is also expected to arrive in 512GB and 1TB storage configurations with 16GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

A recent leak indicated that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be available in black, white, and silver colourways. It could launch in Chinese markets in February. The global launch could take place during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) event in Barcelona in March.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to be equipped with an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is rumoured to offer 90W wired charging support and satellite connectivity. It is expected to sport a 2K quad-curved display and could feature 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

The camera setup of Xiaomi 15 Ultra could comprise a 1-inch main sensor with f/1.63 aperture and a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto shooter. It is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is rumoured to arrive with IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

