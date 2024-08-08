Technology News
Samsung Introduces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability Worldwide

Samsung announced that it has started its Domestic Service Experts Overseas Dispatch programme globally.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 August 2024 19:43 IST
Samsung Introduces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability Worldwide

Samsung also plans to send home appliance and TV service specialists to the Philippines next month

  • Samsung said it sent an instructor to India to share company’s expertise
  • The programme focused on improving single-piece repair
  • Foldable repair know-how is also being shared globally
Samsung announced a new programme on Wednesday that will focus on knowledge sharing of its advanced smartphone repairing skills to its service centres located globally. As a part of the programme, the South Korean tech giant is sending company experts to different countries to teach new skills when it comes to repairing devices. Last month, the tech giant sent an instructor specialising in Galaxy smartphones to India to help the employees learn these techniques. In the future, the company also plans to expand this expertise to smart TVs as well.

Samsung Announces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability

In a press release on its Korean newsroom site, the company announced the new initiative and said (translated from Korean), “Samsung Electronics Service is spreading its world-class service capabilities overseas[..]Samsung Electronics Service began operating the 'Domestic Service Experts Overseas Dispatch' program as a regular program this year.”

The programme addresses the disparity in repair service quality in South Korea compared to the rest of the world. The company says these global service capabilities will focus on repairs as well as customer consultations to improve the experience of users.

As a part of the programme, the tech giant dispatched a “Galaxy service expert instructor” to Samsung Electronics India. The instructor visited eight major service centres in the country and shared his expertise with the teams working there.

The instructor's main focus was on transferring the knowledge of single-piece repair to India's mobile screen repair centre (MSRC). This particular service centre is the country's largest hub for smartphone display single-piece repair.

Highlighting the process, Samsung said, “Display unit repair is an advanced repair method that disassembles the display unit, frame, battery, etc. and replaces only the necessary parts. High-level technical skills and specialised equipment are essential for display unit repair.” Similar headway has been made in numerous other countries.

Samsung is also planning to increase the focus of the programme from just smartphones to other devices as well. The company is set to send a home appliance and TV service specialist instructor to the Philippines next month to teach the local workers the know-how of AI home appliances.

Further reading: Samsung, Smartphones
