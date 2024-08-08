Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 62,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 62,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 is offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options

Highlights
  • Samsung has slashed the prices of Galaxy S24
  • The 256GB storage version is now priced at Rs. 67,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999. Now, the flagship smartphone is available for purchase at a discounted price as part of a limited-period Independence Day offer. Samsung is offering no-cost EMI options for customers as well. This offer will be valid till next week. The Galaxy S24 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India

The South Korean brand has slashed the prices of Galaxy S24 by Rs. 12,000 in India. As part of a limited-period Independence Day offer, the phone is available at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 74,999. Additionally, customers can avail 24-month no-cost EMI offer starting at Rs. 5,666 per month. As per a timer on Samsung's website, the limited-period offer will run till August 15.

The 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 67,999, instead of Rs. 79,999, while the 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 77,999, down from the actual launch price of Rs. 89,999.

Meanwhile, Amazon has listed the Galaxy S24 with a starting price tag of Rs. 56,000, while Flipkart is selling the lower variant at Rs. 62,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and Vision Booster support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy in select regions while the India variant has an Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood alongside 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S24 boasts a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Galaxy S24 has IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage
WazirX to Reset User Portfolios to Pre-Hack Status: All Trades Post July 18 to Be Nullified

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 62,999
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  3. Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
  4. Realme Buds Air 6 Review
  5. Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
  7. Realme Will Debut Latest Innovation in Fast Charging Technology Next Week
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  9. OnePlus Announces Monthly Software Updates for These Smartphones, Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Introduces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability Worldwide
  2. Intel Shareholders Sue Chipmaker After Job, Dividend Cuts Cause Stock Plunge
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 62,999
  4. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Specifications, Design Reportedly Leaked Via Chinese Certification Website
  5. WazirX to Reset User Portfolios to Pre-Hack Status: All Trades Post July 18 to Be Nullified
  6. Samsung Has Reportedly Patented a New Under-Display Camera Technology
  7. Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage
  8. Google Opens Android Device Streaming Early Access to Samsung, Xiaomi and Other OEM Labs
  9. Apple, Google to Reportedly Fix a Major Security Flaw in Safari and Chrome Browsers
  10. Warner Bros. Intends to Leverage Its IPs and Make More Games, License Franchises to Outside Studios
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »