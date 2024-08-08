Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999. Now, the flagship smartphone is available for purchase at a discounted price as part of a limited-period Independence Day offer. Samsung is offering no-cost EMI options for customers as well. This offer will be valid till next week. The Galaxy S24 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India

The South Korean brand has slashed the prices of Galaxy S24 by Rs. 12,000 in India. As part of a limited-period Independence Day offer, the phone is available at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 74,999. Additionally, customers can avail 24-month no-cost EMI offer starting at Rs. 5,666 per month. As per a timer on Samsung's website, the limited-period offer will run till August 15.

The 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 67,999, instead of Rs. 79,999, while the 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 77,999, down from the actual launch price of Rs. 89,999.

Meanwhile, Amazon has listed the Galaxy S24 with a starting price tag of Rs. 56,000, while Flipkart is selling the lower variant at Rs. 62,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and Vision Booster support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy in select regions while the India variant has an Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood alongside 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S24 boasts a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Galaxy S24 has IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

