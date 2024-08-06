Galaxy AI features have been slowly expanding to include more Samsung smartphones. The artificial intelligence (AI) suite of features arrived with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and later was expanded to last year's flagships and the Galaxy S23 FE. Last month, it also debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, as per a new report, these Galaxy AI features might get added to two Galaxy A series smartphones launched this year.

Galaxy AI Said to Arrive on Two Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung might be looking to expand the Galaxy AI features further to newer devices. Citing unnamed sources, the publication claimed that these features might soon debut on the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 models.

The report highlights that the South Korean tech giant is looking to bring these features to smartphones launched in 2024, likely as the hardware can handle resource intensive AI tasks. However, there is not much clarity on when these features can be added to the above mentioned smartphones.

Speculating the release roadmap, the report claims that these features could be added with the One UI 6.1.1 update, which is expected to be rolled out either in September or October. Another uncertainty is around the features which will be available. Given that the A series smartphones do not have a chipset with dedicated NPU, adding features that require on-device processing might be difficult. It is believed that only those features will be added which can be processed entirely on server.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which has Galaxy AI features, missed out on the Instant Slow-Mo as it requires specific hardware capabilities that the handset lacks. The same might happen to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 models.

Earlier this year, a Samsung moderator on the South Korean community forum of Samsung highlighted that Instant Slow-Mo feature requires powerful NPU and GPU capabilities with a minimum processing speed of 16.6 milliseconds for 60fps videos. Since these are hardware-accelerated features, it was not possible to add them to mid-range smartphones.