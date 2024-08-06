Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models

Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features could reportedly be added to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 phones next month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024 12:35 IST
Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy AI features are said to be released for Galaxy A35 and A55 with the One UI 6.1.1 update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A series phones may not get all the Galaxy AI features
  • Galaxy AI features were added to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series
  • Recently, the features were also added to the Samsung Galaxy Z series
Advertisement

Galaxy AI features have been slowly expanding to include more Samsung smartphones. The artificial intelligence (AI) suite of features arrived with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and later was expanded to last year's flagships and the Galaxy S23 FE. Last month, it also debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, as per a new report, these Galaxy AI features might get added to two Galaxy A series smartphones launched this year.

Galaxy AI Said to Arrive on Two Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung might be looking to expand the Galaxy AI features further to newer devices. Citing unnamed sources, the publication claimed that these features might soon debut on the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 models.

The report highlights that the South Korean tech giant is looking to bring these features to smartphones launched in 2024, likely as the hardware can handle resource intensive AI tasks. However, there is not much clarity on when these features can be added to the above mentioned smartphones.

Speculating the release roadmap, the report claims that these features could be added with the One UI 6.1.1 update, which is expected to be rolled out either in September or October. Another uncertainty is around the features which will be available. Given that the A series smartphones do not have a chipset with dedicated NPU, adding features that require on-device processing might be difficult. It is believed that only those features will be added which can be processed entirely on server.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which has Galaxy AI features, missed out on the Instant Slow-Mo as it requires specific hardware capabilities that the handset lacks. The same might happen to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 models.

Earlier this year, a Samsung moderator on the South Korean community forum of Samsung highlighted that Instant Slow-Mo feature requires powerful NPU and GPU capabilities with a minimum processing speed of 16.6 milliseconds for 60fps videos. Since these are hardware-accelerated features, it was not possible to add them to mid-range smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Galaxy AI, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Hints At Its Availability in 2 Sizes With Slimmer Bezels

Related Stories

Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. iQoo Z9s 5G Series Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Flipkart Flagship Sale Start on August 6; Deals on iPhone 15, More
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers
  5. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Display, Dual Cameras Launched
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Phones Revealed
  7. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 May Be a Boon for Travellers Due to This Feature
  8. Apple Could Bump Up the Battery Capacities of iPhone 16 Pro Models
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone Rolls Out With Photos App Enhancements and Other Features
  2. Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models
  3. Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Hints At Its Availability in 2 Sizes With Slimmer Bezels
  4. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders, Colour Options Leak; Suggests Similar Design as Predecessor
  6. Flipkart Flagship Sale to Start on August 6 With Discounts on iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, More
  7. Apple Intelligence-Powered Writing Tool Might Outperform Similar AI Tools by Samsung’s Galaxy AI
  8. Boat Airdopes ProGear Open-Ear Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Get Improved NPU Performance for AI Tasks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »