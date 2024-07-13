Technology News
Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 With 14.6-Inch OLED Screen, Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched

MagicBook Art 14 2024 is equipped with a hidden magnetic camera, which means the laptop's display features even bezels on all four edges.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 July 2024 12:48 IST
Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 With 14.6-Inch OLED Screen, Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 (pictured) is available in two colour options

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 is equipped with up to 32GB of RAM
  • The laptop runs on Windows 11 Chinese Edition
  • The Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 is equipped with a 60Wh battery
Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 was launched on Friday at the company's launch event, where it also unveiled the Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs 3, MagicPad 2, and Honor Pad 9 Pro. The latest laptop from Honor runs on Windows 11 Home Chinese Edition and sports a 14.6-inch OLED screen. It runs on Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 CPUs, along with up to 32GB of RAM. Honor has equipped the MagicBook Art 14 2024 with a 60Wh battery that can be charged to 46 percent in 30 minutes, according to the company.

Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 Price, Availability

Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 price is set at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,800) for the base model with a Core Ultra 5 CPU with 16GB of RAM. The Core Ultra 5 model with 32GB of RAM is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 97,900). Customers can also purchase the top-end model with a Core Ultra 7 CPU and 32GB of RAM that costs CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,09,400).

The laptop is listed on the company's website in Summer Olives and Sunrise Impressions colour options (translated from Chinese) and is already available to order in China. There's no word from the company on plans to launch the device in other markets.

Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 Specifications

The newly launched Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 features a 14.6-inch Ultra-HD (3,120x2,080 pixels) OLED touch screen display with 258ppi pixel density and 700 nits peak brightness. It also offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset with Intel Arc graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Honor has equipped the MagicBook Art 14 2024 laptop with 1TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the laptop is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio port.

The laptop also offers NFC connectivity and has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The MagicBook Art 14 2024 us equipped with a 60Wh lithium polymer battery that can be charged to 46 percent in 30 minutes and takes 95 minutes for a full charge, according to the company. Besides, it measures 316.77x223.63x12.95mm and weighs 1.03kg.

Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2024) Laptop

Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2024) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.60-inch
Display resolution 3120x2080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 1.03 kg
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 With 14.6-Inch OLED Screen, Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

