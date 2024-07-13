Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale is scheduled to take place on July 20 and July 21, and the e-commerce platform has already started to tease some of the deals on various consumer electronics products that will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming sale event. When the Prime Day 2024 sale kicks off, customers will be able to avail of discounts up to 80 percent on certain products, while also lowering the final cost of their purchases using ICICI Bank SBI credit card transactions.
Ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, several newly launched smartphones will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform. These include the Samsung Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite, and Honor 200 series. Meanwhile, the Lava Blaze X as well as newly unveiled colour variants of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Realme GT 6T will go on sale for the first time on July 20, when the sale event begins.
Amazon has already started to reveal some of the discounts of products including the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, Boat Smart Ring, and Amazon Echo Pop, that will be available at lower prices during the sale. It's worth noting that these products are already available at prices that are lower than their maximum retail price (MRP) on the e-commerce website, but customers who wait until the sale begins can avail of higher discounts on these products.
|Product Name
|MRP
|Sale Price
|Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
|Rs. 29,990
|Rs. 16,490
|Boat Smart Ring
|Rs. 9,999
|Rs. 2,999
|Amazon Echo Pop
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 2,449
|Logitech MX Anywhere 2S
|Rs. 5,999
|Rs. 2,999
|JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Gaming Headset
|Rs. 22,990
|Rs. 8,999
|Fire TV Stick With Alexa
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 2,199
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Air Conditioner
|Rs. 58,400
|Rs. 36,990
|Razer Naga V2 Pro
|Rs. 31,999
|Rs. 11,999
