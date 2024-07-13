Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals Revealed: Discounts on Sony WH-1000XM4, Boat Smart Ring, Amazon Echo Pop and More

Amazon will also offer an additional 10 percent discount to ICICI Bank and SBI credit card holders during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 July 2024 15:04 IST
Sony WH-1000XM4 will be sold at a discounted price during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale

  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale begins on July 21 and ends the next day
  • Customers can avail up to 80 percent discounts on various devices
  • Amazon's Echo Pop speaker can be bought at Rs. 2,499 during the sale
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale is scheduled to take place on July 20 and July 21, and the e-commerce platform has already started to tease some of the deals on various consumer electronics products that will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming sale event. When the Prime Day 2024 sale kicks off, customers will be able to avail of discounts up to 80 percent on certain products, while also lowering the final cost of their purchases using ICICI Bank SBI credit card transactions.

Ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, several newly launched smartphones will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform. These include the Samsung Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite, and Honor 200 series. Meanwhile, the Lava Blaze X as well as newly unveiled colour variants of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Realme GT 6T will go on sale for the first time on July 20, when the sale event begins. 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals Revealed

Amazon has already started to reveal some of the discounts of products including the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, Boat Smart Ring, and Amazon Echo Pop, that will be available at lower prices during the sale. It's worth noting that these products are already available at prices that are lower than their maximum retail price (MRP) on the e-commerce website, but customers who wait until the sale begins can avail of higher discounts on these products.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Rs. 29,990 Rs. 16,490
Boat Smart Ring Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,999
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,449
Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,999
JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Gaming Headset Rs. 22,990 Rs. 8,999
Fire TV Stick With Alexa Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,199
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Air Conditioner Rs. 58,400 Rs. 36,990
Razer Naga V2 Pro Rs. 31,999 Rs. 11,999

 

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • Familiar, comfortable design and fit
  • Good app, useful features
  • Speak-to-chat and hear-through modes work well
  • Detailed, engaging, fun sound
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • No Qualcomm aptX codec support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Colour Blue & Green
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headset
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 220 - 240 V, 50 Hz
Power Consumption 1665 W
Dimensions 885 mm x 298 mm x 229 mm
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
