Honor MagicPad 2 was launched by the company on Friday alongside a more affordable tablet from the company, the Honor Pad 9 Pro. The newly unveiled MagicPad 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and features an OLED display, while the Honor Pad 9 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and sports an LCD screen. Both tablets run on MagicOS 8, which is based on Android 14, and are equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Honor MagicPad 2, Honor Pad 9 Pro Price

Honor MagicPad 2 pricing starts at CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 3299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). Customers can also choose from 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB configurations, priced at CNY 3699 (roughly Rs. 42,600) and CNY 4199 (roughly Rs. 48,400), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Honor Pad 9 Pro is priced at CNY 2299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while a 12GB RAM variant with the same amount of storage is available at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs. 28,800). The company's "soft version" (translated from Chinese) edition of the tablet can be purchased for additional CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,300) for each storage option.

In China, the Honor MagicPad 2 is available in three colour options — Moon Shadow White, Sky Blue, Starry Sky Black (translated from Chinese) — while the Honor Pad 9 Pro is sold in Sky Blue and Starry Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor MagicPad 2, Honor Pad 9 Pro Specifications

Both the Honor MagicPad 2 and Pad 9 Pro run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8. The MagicPad 2 features 12.3-inch 1,920x3,000-pixel OLED display, while Pad 9 Pro has 12.1-inch 1,600x2,560-pixel TFT LCD screen and these screens have a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

The company has equipped the MagicPad 2 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, while the Honor Pad 9 Pro is powered with Dimensity 8100 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, both tablets feature a 13-megapixel primary rear camera, with autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture. The MagicPad 2 has a 9-megapixel secondary camera, while the Pad 9 Pro has 5-megapixel front-facing camera — both of these have a fixed-focus lens, and have an f/2.2 aperture.

Honor says that both tablets support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and the MagicPad 2 and Pad 9 Pro support Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth 5.2 devices, respectively. They are equipped with a 10,050mAh battery with support for 35W (MagicPad 2) and 66W (Pad 9 Pro) charging speeds, respectively. The Honor MagicPad measures 274.5x180.5x5.8mm and weighs 555g, while the Pad 9 Pro measures 277x178.95x6.64mm and weighs 589g.