Samsung is nearly a week away from launching the new Galaxy A series smartphones in India. One of these upcoming handsets is believed to be the Galaxy A14 5G. Recent rumours have suggested that its base variant could be priced below the Rs. 20,000 mark in India at launch. A new report now claims that the Galaxy A14 5G will be offered in three memory and storage configurations. It also mentions that the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs. 16,499.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India (expected)

According to a recent report by The Tech Outlook, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will start at Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version could cost Rs. Rs. 19,499. Finally, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is believed to be priced at Rs. 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung has announced that the new Galaxy A series smartphones will debut in India on January 18. An alleged promotional image of the Galaxy A14 5G India variant was recently leaked and revealed its specifications ahead of launch. Notably, this model may get the Exynos 1330 SoC or MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

It is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy A14 5G may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. This Samsung handset could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It is said to measure167.7x78.0x9.1mm and weigh about 205g.

This smartphone is expected to run on Android 13 out of the box. The South Korean tech giant is expected to offer up to 4 years of security updates for this Galaxy A series smartphone. The Galaxy A 14 5G could be offered in Black, Dark Red, Light Green, and Silver colours.

