Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reportedly on its way to the market. The much-awaited flagship smartphone series is expected to follow the footsteps of the Galaxy S22 lineup and could include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. Samsung was earlier speculated to launch the devices during a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in the first week of February. There's still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official date, but a new leak suggests that the event could happen on February 1. A promotional image of the upcoming event has allegedly appeared on the company's Colombia website.

As spotted by 9to5google, Samsung has put up a promotional image of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event which reveals the event date and time on its Colombia website. According to the now-removed teaser poster, Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will take place on February 1. There is no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event yet, but the new leak suggests it is in line with previously tipped schedules.

As mentioned, the upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is said to comprise the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 variant, alongside the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. They are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ suggested a triple camera setup at the rear, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ are tipped to come in 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage models, while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be available in 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped botanic green, cotton flower, misty lilac and phantom black shades. Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets are said to have a similar price tag to the Galaxy S22 lineup.

