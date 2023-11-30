Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 November 2023 16:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Displays

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured) was launched in July this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ inner display
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ main display
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are said to launch in 2024
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable phones in 2024, as successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which were introduced in July this year. The company has not yet officially announced these models. However, judging by previous launch cycles, the next generation of foldable smartphones could be unveiled a few months after the launch of the purported Galaxy S24 lineup. The anticipated Galaxy S24 flagship models are tipped to be introduced on January 17, 2024 in San Jose, US. Meanwhile, a recent tip suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature larger displays than their preceding models.

DSCC CEO Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) shared in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature bigger displays than what their preceding models came with. Young added that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport a 3.9-inch cover panel. He did not add any more details about the purported foldable smartphones but added that details about the exact sizes of their screens will be tipped in a DSCC Foldable Report.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer display and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display and a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen.

While both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs, the flip phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the book-style foldable carries 12GB of RAM with up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phones ship with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 shares similar charging capacities but packs a 4,400mAh battery.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India starts at Rs. 99,999 for its 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint colourways. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for its 12GB + 256GB option and is offered in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black shades.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Android 14-Based Stable OxygenOS 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Displays
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Foxconn is Reportedly Planning to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India
  2. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription at This Price
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Series to Launch in December, Design Teased
  4. OnePlus 12 Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness, Up to 24GB RAM
  5. Lenovo Legion Go Could Launch in India Next Year
  6. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Gets a Price Cut: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  8. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  9. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  10. OnePlus Open Review: Raising the Bar
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Virtual Reality Headset Tipped to Debut Next Year, May Compete With Apple Vision Pro
  2. PlayStation Plus December Free Games Include Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable
  3. Vivo Y100i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Displays
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Android 14-Based Stable OxygenOS 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users in India
  6. Vivo S18 Series Design, Colour Options Revealed, Shows Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Netflix Games to Add Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition on Mobile Platforms Next Month
  8. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Pack 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras With Wider Variable Aperture
  9. Redmi Book 16, Redmi Book 14 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Chips: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Preparing to Shut In-House 5G Modem Development Months After Extending Qualcomm Deal: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »