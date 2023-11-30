Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable phones in 2024, as successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which were introduced in July this year. The company has not yet officially announced these models. However, judging by previous launch cycles, the next generation of foldable smartphones could be unveiled a few months after the launch of the purported Galaxy S24 lineup. The anticipated Galaxy S24 flagship models are tipped to be introduced on January 17, 2024 in San Jose, US. Meanwhile, a recent tip suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature larger displays than their preceding models.

DSCC CEO Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) shared in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature bigger displays than what their preceding models came with. Young added that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport a 3.9-inch cover panel. He did not add any more details about the purported foldable smartphones but added that details about the exact sizes of their screens will be tipped in a DSCC Foldable Report.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer display and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display and a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen.

While both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs, the flip phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the book-style foldable carries 12GB of RAM with up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phones ship with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 shares similar charging capacities but packs a 4,400mAh battery.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India starts at Rs. 99,999 for its 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint colourways. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for its 12GB + 256GB option and is offered in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black shades.

