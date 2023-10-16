Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now available in a new colour option in India. The clamshell foldable handset was launched in July at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in four different colour options — Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Lavender. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy with overclocked CPU and GPU cores. It features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display and has a water-resistant IPX8 build. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now available in a new Yellow shade in India. It is listed for grabs with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. The new Yellow colour option will sit alongside the Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Lavender colour variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in July.

Samsung is offering up to Rs. 7,000 bank-based discounts for shoppers. Also, there is an upgrade bonus of Rs. 7,000. EMI options start at Rs. 3,379 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display with 720x748 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display and rear panel have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy with overclocked CPU and GPU cores, coupled with 8GB of onboard memory.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a dual camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 10-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.