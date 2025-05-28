Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July this year, maintaining its typical release schedule for foldable devices. While it is yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, there have been several rumours about the chipset of the next clamshell foldable phone. A new report coming out of Korea states that Samsung will follow a dual-chip strategy for its foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be the first Samsung foldable to use the company's own Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Use Snapdragon 8 Elite in the US

As reported by Korean media outlet Hankung, Samsung will use Exynos 2500 in the domestic variant (Korean) of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Meanwhile, in other regions, including North America, the phone will reportedly run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all markets.

If Samsung sticks to this rumoured plan, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may become Samsung's first foldable to adopt a dual-chip strategy. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer had used Qualcomm chips along with its own Exynos chipsets to power its Galaxy S series in previous years. It used the Snapdragon processor in its flagship phones in select markets like the US, whereas the Exynos was used for devices in other markets, including India.

There has been a lot of disagreement on the Web over which chipset the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would use. While some rumours pointed to the Exynos 2500 chipset, others suggested a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. If Samsung decides to go with the Exynos 2500 chipset, it would represent a departure from the company's previous reliance on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors for its foldable lineup. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Samsung's Exynos 2500 is believed to be manufactured using advanced 3nm process. Using an in-house chipset might help the brand to offer more competitive pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a better software and hardware synergy.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to be unveiled in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is rumoured to have a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner screen. The phone could pack a dual camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It could pack a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.