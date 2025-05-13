Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Cover Screen Upgrade Hinted via One UI 8 Leaked Firmware

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to come with a 4-inch cover display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 11:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Cover Screen Upgrade Hinted via One UI 8 Leaked Firmware

Photo Credit: Samsung

The leaked firmware shows animation files of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably launch in July
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch cover display
  • It is expected to run on the Exynos 2500 chipset
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to land in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While there's no confirmed launch date for the phone yet, there have been leaks from multiple sources detailing the specifications of the upcoming clamshell foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is poised to introduce a significant design enhancement. It is said to come with a more expansive, edge-to-edge cover display that envelops the upper half of the device. Now, a leaked One UI 8 firmware has suggested a bigger cover display for the phone. This redesign is expected to bring a 4-inch cover screen, up from the 3.4-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Might Feature Bigger Cover Display

Folks at Android Authority spotted evidence about Galaxy Z Flip 7's larger cover display via animation files found in a leaked One UI 8 firmware. The Animation files reportedly show the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. While the visuals for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 match their current designs, the Galaxy Z Flip 7's animation suggests a noticeably larger cover display, corroborating recent leaks that hinted at a significant design update.

galaxy z flip 7 android authority Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Animation files within leaked firmware reportedly showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The latest leak is in line with design leaks from March. The alleged early renders showed that Samsung will ditch the folder-type design for the outer screen in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Instead of the existing folder-type design, the new model appeared to have just cutouts for the dual cameras, resembling the Motorola Razr 50

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumoured to come with a 4-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner screen.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July. It is expected to use Samsung's own Exynos 2500 chipset alongside 12GB of RAM. It is likely to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The phone is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It could house a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Amazfit Bip 6 India Launch Teased; Tipped to Offer Up to 15 Days of Battery Life
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 5.8mm Titanium Frame, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Cover Screen Upgrade Hinted via One UI 8 Leaked Firmware
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  2. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  4. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
  5. MediaTek Launches Helio G200 Chip With HyperEngine Gaming Enhancements
  6. Alcatel V3 Ultra Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
  7. Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered Message IDs for Filtering Messages
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
