Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to land in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While there's no confirmed launch date for the phone yet, there have been leaks from multiple sources detailing the specifications of the upcoming clamshell foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is poised to introduce a significant design enhancement. It is said to come with a more expansive, edge-to-edge cover display that envelops the upper half of the device. Now, a leaked One UI 8 firmware has suggested a bigger cover display for the phone. This redesign is expected to bring a 4-inch cover screen, up from the 3.4-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Might Feature Bigger Cover Display

Folks at Android Authority spotted evidence about Galaxy Z Flip 7's larger cover display via animation files found in a leaked One UI 8 firmware. The Animation files reportedly show the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. While the visuals for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 match their current designs, the Galaxy Z Flip 7's animation suggests a noticeably larger cover display, corroborating recent leaks that hinted at a significant design update.

Animation files within leaked firmware reportedly showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The latest leak is in line with design leaks from March. The alleged early renders showed that Samsung will ditch the folder-type design for the outer screen in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Instead of the existing folder-type design, the new model appeared to have just cutouts for the dual cameras, resembling the Motorola Razr 50.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumoured to come with a 4-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner screen.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July. It is expected to use Samsung's own Exynos 2500 chipset alongside 12GB of RAM. It is likely to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The phone is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It could house a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging speed.